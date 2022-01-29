Investors in Aaron's Company (NYSE:AAN) have made a return of 24% over the past year

Simply Wall St
·2 min read

The Aaron's Company, Inc. (NYSE:AAN) shareholders might be concerned after seeing the share price drop 16% in the last month. But that doesn't change the fact that the returns over the last year have been pleasing. To wit, it had solidly beat the market, up 23%.

Now it's worth having a look at the company's fundamentals too, because that will help us determine if the long term shareholder return has matched the performance of the underlying business.

Check out our latest analysis for Aaron's Company

To paraphrase Benjamin Graham: Over the short term the market is a voting machine, but over the long term it's a weighing machine. One flawed but reasonable way to assess how sentiment around a company has changed is to compare the earnings per share (EPS) with the share price.

Aaron's Company went from making a loss to reporting a profit, in the last year.

We think the growth looks very prospective, so we're not surprised the market liked it too. Inflection points like this can be a great time to take a closer look at a company.

You can see below how EPS has changed over time (discover the exact values by clicking on the image).

earnings-per-share-growth
earnings-per-share-growth

It's good to see that there was some significant insider buying in the last three months. That's a positive. On the other hand, we think the revenue and earnings trends are much more meaningful measures of the business. Dive deeper into the earnings by checking this interactive graph of Aaron's Company's earnings, revenue and cash flow.

A Different Perspective

It's nice to see that Aaron's Company shareholders have gained 24% over the last year, including dividends. Unfortunately the share price is down 11% over the last quarter. It may simply be that the share price got ahead of itself, although there may have been fundamental developments that are weighing on it. It's always interesting to track share price performance over the longer term. But to understand Aaron's Company better, we need to consider many other factors. Even so, be aware that Aaron's Company is showing 4 warning signs in our investment analysis , and 1 of those shouldn't be ignored...

Aaron's Company is not the only stock insiders are buying. So take a peek at this free list of growing companies with insider buying.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on US exchanges.

