Investors in AdTheorent Holding Company (NASDAQ:ADTH) have unfortunately lost 83% over the last year

As every investor would know, you don't hit a homerun every time you swing. But it would be foolish to simply accept every extremely large loss as an inevitable part of the game. We wouldn't blame AdTheorent Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTH) shareholders if they were still in shock after the stock dropped like a lead balloon, down 83% in just one year. A loss like this is a stark reminder that portfolio diversification is important. AdTheorent Holding Company hasn't been listed for long, so although we're wary of recent listings that perform poorly, it may still prove itself with time. Unfortunately the share price momentum is still quite negative, with prices down 22% in thirty days. We really hope anyone holding through that price crash has a diversified portfolio. Even when you lose money, you don't have to lose the lesson.

It's worthwhile assessing if the company's economics have been moving in lockstep with these underwhelming shareholder returns, or if there is some disparity between the two. So let's do just that.

In his essay The Superinvestors of Graham-and-Doddsville Warren Buffett described how share prices do not always rationally reflect the value of a business. One flawed but reasonable way to assess how sentiment around a company has changed is to compare the earnings per share (EPS) with the share price.

AdTheorent Holding Company managed to increase earnings per share from a loss to a profit, over the last 12 months.

We're surprised that the share price is lower given that improvement. If the company can sustain the earnings growth, this might be an inflection point for the business, which would make right now a really interesting time to study it more closely.

The company's earnings per share (over time) is depicted in the image below (click to see the exact numbers).

We know that AdTheorent Holding Company has improved its bottom line over the last three years, but what does the future have in store? This free interactive report on AdTheorent Holding Company's balance sheet strength is a great place to start, if you want to investigate the stock further.

A Different Perspective

We doubt AdTheorent Holding Company shareholders are happy with the loss of 83% over twelve months. That falls short of the market, which lost 17%. That's disappointing, but it's worth keeping in mind that the market-wide selling wouldn't have helped. With the stock down 19% over the last three months, the market doesn't seem to believe that the company has solved all its problems. Basically, most investors should be wary of buying into a poor-performing stock, unless the business itself has clearly improved. It's always interesting to track share price performance over the longer term. But to understand AdTheorent Holding Company better, we need to consider many other factors. To that end, you should be aware of the 2 warning signs we've spotted with AdTheorent Holding Company .

We will like AdTheorent Holding Company better if we see some big insider buys. While we wait, check out this free list of growing companies with considerable, recent, insider buying.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on US exchanges.

