Investors in Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD) have unfortunately lost 80% over the last year

Even the best investor on earth makes unsuccessful investments. But it's not unreasonable to try to avoid truly shocking capital losses. So spare a thought for the long term shareholders of Affimed N.V. (NASDAQ:AFMD); the share price is down a whopping 80% in the last twelve months. A loss like this is a stark reminder that portfolio diversification is important. Notably, shareholders had a tough run over the longer term, too, with a drop of 59% in the last three years. Unfortunately the share price momentum is still quite negative, with prices down 45% in thirty days.

Now let's have a look at the company's fundamentals, and see if the long term shareholder return has matched the performance of the underlying business.

Affimed wasn't profitable in the last twelve months, it is unlikely we'll see a strong correlation between its share price and its earnings per share (EPS). Arguably revenue is our next best option. Generally speaking, companies without profits are expected to grow revenue every year, and at a good clip. That's because it's hard to be confident a company will be sustainable if revenue growth is negligible, and it never makes a profit.

In the last twelve months, Affimed increased its revenue by 2.6%. That's not a very high growth rate considering it doesn't make profits. Even so you could argue that it's surprising that the share price has tanked 80%. Clearly the market was expecting better, and this may blow out projections of profitability. But if it will make money, albeit later than previously believed, this could be an opportunity.

You can see below how earnings and revenue have changed over time (discover the exact values by clicking on the image).

Affimed is well known by investors, and plenty of clever analysts have tried to predict the future profit levels. If you are thinking of buying or selling Affimed stock, you should check out this free report showing analyst consensus estimates for future profits.

A Different Perspective

While the broader market lost about 23% in the twelve months, Affimed shareholders did even worse, losing 80%. However, it could simply be that the share price has been impacted by broader market jitters. It might be worth keeping an eye on the fundamentals, in case there's a good opportunity. Regrettably, last year's performance caps off a bad run, with the shareholders facing a total loss of 4% per year over five years. Generally speaking long term share price weakness can be a bad sign, though contrarian investors might want to research the stock in hope of a turnaround. It's always interesting to track share price performance over the longer term. But to understand Affimed better, we need to consider many other factors. To that end, you should learn about the 4 warning signs we've spotted with Affimed (including 2 which are concerning) .

If you are like me, then you will not want to miss this free list of growing companies that insiders are buying.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on US exchanges.

