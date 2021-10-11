Investors in Ai-Media Technologies (ASX:AIM) have unfortunately lost 9.4% over the last year

Ai-Media Technologies Limited (ASX:AIM) shareholders should be happy to see the share price up 17% in the last quarter. But in truth the last year hasn't been good for the share price. In fact, the price has declined 11% in a year, falling short of the returns you could get by investing in an index fund.

Now let's have a look at the company's fundamentals, and see if the long term shareholder return has matched the performance of the underlying business.

Ai-Media Technologies wasn't profitable in the last twelve months, it is unlikely we'll see a strong correlation between its share price and its earnings per share (EPS). Arguably revenue is our next best option. When a company doesn't make profits, we'd generally expect to see good revenue growth. Some companies are willing to postpone profitability to grow revenue faster, but in that case one does expect good top-line growth.

In the last year Ai-Media Technologies saw its revenue grow by 88%. That's well above most other pre-profit companies. The share price drop of 11% over twelve months would be considered disappointing by many, so you might argue the company is getting little credit for its impressive revenue growth. Prima facie, revenue growth like that should be a good thing, so it's worth checking whether losses have stabilized. Our monkey brains haven't evolved to think exponentially, so humans do tend to underestimate companies that have exponential growth.

You can see how earnings and revenue have changed over time in the image below (click on the chart to see the exact values).

earnings-and-revenue-growth
earnings-and-revenue-growth

We like that insiders have been buying shares in the last twelve months. Even so, future earnings will be far more important to whether current shareholders make money. So it makes a lot of sense to check out what analysts think Ai-Media Technologies will earn in the future (free profit forecasts).

A Different Perspective

Given that the market gained 26% in the last year, Ai-Media Technologies shareholders might be miffed that they lost 9.4%. However, keep in mind that even the best stocks will sometimes underperform the market over a twelve month period. Putting aside the last twelve months, it's good to see the share price has rebounded by 17%, in the last ninety days. Let's just hope this isn't the widely-feared 'dead cat bounce' (which would indicate further declines to come). It's always interesting to track share price performance over the longer term. But to understand Ai-Media Technologies better, we need to consider many other factors. Consider risks, for instance. Every company has them, and we've spotted 2 warning signs for Ai-Media Technologies you should know about.

There are plenty of other companies that have insiders buying up shares. You probably do not want to miss this free list of growing companies that insiders are buying.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on AU exchanges.

