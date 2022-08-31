Investors in AIC Mines (ASX:A1M) have made a impressive return of 120% over the past year

While AIC Mines Limited (ASX:A1M) shareholders are probably generally happy, the stock hasn't had particularly good run recently, with the share price falling 13% in the last quarter. But that doesn't change the fact that the returns over the last year have been very strong. We're very pleased to report the share price shot up 120% in that time. So we think most shareholders won't be too upset about the recent fall. The real question is whether the business is trending in the right direction.

Let's take a look at the underlying fundamentals over the longer term, and see if they've been consistent with shareholders returns.

There is no denying that markets are sometimes efficient, but prices do not always reflect underlying business performance. One imperfect but simple way to consider how the market perception of a company has shifted is to compare the change in the earnings per share (EPS) with the share price movement.

During the last year AIC Mines grew its earnings per share, moving from a loss to a profit.

The result looks like a strong improvement to us, so we're not surprised the market likes the growth. Generally speaking the profitability inflection point is a great time to research a company closely, lest you miss an opportunity to profit.

You can see below how EPS has changed over time (discover the exact values by clicking on the image).

It is of course excellent to see how AIC Mines has grown profits over the years, but the future is more important for shareholders. Take a more thorough look at AIC Mines' financial health with this free report on its balance sheet.

A Different Perspective

It's nice to see that AIC Mines shareholders have gained 120% (in total) over the last year. That's better than the annualized TSR of 11% over the last three years. These improved returns may hint at some real business momentum, implying that now could be a great time to delve deeper. It's always interesting to track share price performance over the longer term. But to understand AIC Mines better, we need to consider many other factors. For instance, we've identified 3 warning signs for AIC Mines that you should be aware of.

