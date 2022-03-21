Investors in AIC Mines (ASX:A1M) have made a decent return of 100% over the past year

If you want to compound wealth in the stock market, you can do so by buying an index fund. But investors can boost returns by picking market-beating companies to own shares in. For example, the AIC Mines Limited (ASX:A1M) share price is up 100% in the last 1 year, clearly besting the market return of around 7.4% (not including dividends). So that should have shareholders smiling. AIC Mines hasn't been listed for long, so it's still not clear if it is a long term winner.

Let's take a look at the underlying fundamentals over the longer term, and see if they've been consistent with shareholders returns.

To quote Buffett, 'Ships will sail around the world but the Flat Earth Society will flourish. There will continue to be wide discrepancies between price and value in the marketplace...' One way to examine how market sentiment has changed over time is to look at the interaction between a company's share price and its earnings per share (EPS).

AIC Mines went from making a loss to reporting a profit, in the last year.

The result looks like a strong improvement to us, so we're not surprised the market likes the growth. Generally speaking the profitability inflection point is a great time to research a company closely, lest you miss an opportunity to profit.

The graphic below depicts how EPS has changed over time (unveil the exact values by clicking on the image).

A Different Perspective

AIC Mines boasts a total shareholder return of 100% for the last year. A substantial portion of that gain has come in the last three months, with the stock up 31% in that time. Demand for the stock from multiple parties is pushing the price higher; it could be that word is getting out about its virtues as a business. I find it very interesting to look at share price over the long term as a proxy for business performance. But to truly gain insight, we need to consider other information, too. For example, we've discovered 3 warning signs for AIC Mines (1 can't be ignored!) that you should be aware of before investing here.

