Investors in Allied Motion Technologies (NASDAQ:AMOT) have made a favorable return of 47% over the past five years

Simply Wall St
·3 min read

The last three months have been tough on Allied Motion Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:AMOT) shareholders, who have seen the share price decline a rather worrying 32%. On the bright side the share price is up over the last half decade. In that time, it is up 44%, which isn't bad, but is below the market return of 86%.

So let's assess the underlying fundamentals over the last 5 years and see if they've moved in lock-step with shareholder returns.

See our latest analysis for Allied Motion Technologies

In his essay The Superinvestors of Graham-and-Doddsville Warren Buffett described how share prices do not always rationally reflect the value of a business. One flawed but reasonable way to assess how sentiment around a company has changed is to compare the earnings per share (EPS) with the share price.

During five years of share price growth, Allied Motion Technologies achieved compound earnings per share (EPS) growth of 18% per year. This EPS growth is higher than the 8% average annual increase in the share price. Therefore, it seems the market has become relatively pessimistic about the company.

You can see below how EPS has changed over time (discover the exact values by clicking on the image).

earnings-per-share-growth
earnings-per-share-growth

We know that Allied Motion Technologies has improved its bottom line lately, but is it going to grow revenue? This free report showing analyst revenue forecasts should help you figure out if the EPS growth can be sustained.

What About Dividends?

When looking at investment returns, it is important to consider the difference between total shareholder return (TSR) and share price return. The TSR incorporates the value of any spin-offs or discounted capital raisings, along with any dividends, based on the assumption that the dividends are reinvested. It's fair to say that the TSR gives a more complete picture for stocks that pay a dividend. We note that for Allied Motion Technologies the TSR over the last 5 years was 47%, which is better than the share price return mentioned above. The dividends paid by the company have thusly boosted the total shareholder return.

A Different Perspective

While the broader market lost about 7.6% in the twelve months, Allied Motion Technologies shareholders did even worse, losing 30% (even including dividends). However, it could simply be that the share price has been impacted by broader market jitters. It might be worth keeping an eye on the fundamentals, in case there's a good opportunity. Longer term investors wouldn't be so upset, since they would have made 8%, each year, over five years. If the fundamental data continues to indicate long term sustainable growth, the current sell-off could be an opportunity worth considering. While it is well worth considering the different impacts that market conditions can have on the share price, there are other factors that are even more important. For instance, we've identified 3 warning signs for Allied Motion Technologies (1 is concerning) that you should be aware of.

If you are like me, then you will not want to miss this free list of growing companies that insiders are buying.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on US exchanges.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Stock Market Crash Déjà Vu? Follow This Market Rotation Sequence

    As the Wyckoff distribution pattern is unfolding for the S&P 500, the price structure is very similar to the stock market crash in 2008. Even the market rotation sequence behaves like…

  • Biggest Treasury Buyer Outside U.S. Quietly Selling Billions

    (Bloomberg) -- In times of Treasury turmoil, the biggest investor outside American soil has historically lent a helping hand. Not this time round. Most Read from BloombergNaomi Judd, of Grammy-Winning Duo The Judds, Dies at 76Bored Ape Metaverse Frenzy Raises Millions, Crashes EthereumBiggest Treasury Buyer Outside U.S. Quietly Selling BillionsMusk Engages in Twitter Spat After Rebuttal From Ocasio-CortezOmicron Sublineages Evade Antibodies From Earlier InfectionsJapanese institutional managers

  • Want $10,000 in Annual Dividend Income? Invest $93,200 in These Ultra-High-Yield Stocks.

    Among the many successful strategies investors can choose from, perhaps none has a better track record than buying dividend stocks. The results showed that income stocks mopped the floor with the non-dividend payers. With an average annual return of 9.5%, the dividend stocks doubled investors' money, on average, every 7.6 years.

  • This Dividend Stock Offers Massive Passive Income Potential

    Investing in dividend-paying companies is one of the many ways to earn passive income. Most dividend stocks distribute a fixed amount of their income to investors each quarter. Because of that, shareholders can sit back and collect a relatively predictable passive income stream.

  • Down Over 70%, These 3 Monster Growth Stocks Are Bursting with Long-Term Potential

    The Nasdaq Composite is officially back in a bear market, which happens when an index is down 20% or more from its all-time high. Meanwhile, the S&P 500 is in correction territory -- which is a drawdown of at least 10% from the all-time high -- while the Dow Jones Industrial Average is just 33 basis points from a correction.

  • Charlie Munger on Robinhood stock crash: 'God is getting just'

    Berkshire Hathaway Vice Chairman Charlie Munger did some kicking of a downed dog on Saturday.

  • Amazon and Ford Have a Big Problem They Can't Control

    E-commerce giant Amazon and automaker Ford both have stakes in a company that is becoming a financial headache.

  • Want $2,000 in Passive Income? Invest $10,000 in This Cathie Wood Dividend Stock and Wait 5 Years

    Cathie Wood and Warren Buffett could be thought of as representing different ends of the investing spectrum. Meanwhile, Buffett is best known as a value-investing guru. As such, it shouldn't come as much of a surprise that Wood's Ark Invest and Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway don't share too many holdings in common.

  • 3 Deeply Discounted Stocks That Can Turn $300,000 Into $1 Million by 2030

    Whether you're a brand-new investor or someone who's been putting their money to work on Wall Street for decades, you've learned, or been reminded of, one of investing's most valuable lessons: Stocks don't go up in a straight line. Meanwhile, the technology-driven Nasdaq Composite has tumbled as much as 23%, which places it squarely in a bear market.

  • Fed expected to make big rate boost, go into full-time inflation-fighting mode

    The Federal Reserve is widely expected to take a big step this week on its “expeditious march” to get its key interest rate back to a more normal level.

  • 3 Growth Stocks Down 75% (or More) to Buy in May

    Rising interest rates have historically meant tough times for growth stocks. With the Federal Reserve having already raised rates once in 2022 and signaling six more significant hikes before the year is out, companies that trade at growth-dependent valuations have been under pressure. With that in mind, a panel of Motley Fool contributors has identified top picks from the crowd of beaten-down growth stocks.

  • Beyond Stock Splits: 3 Top Growth Stocks to Buy Now

    Amid the focus on stock splits, many growth stocks with lower prices offer the potential for considerable returns.

  • 10 Monthly Dividend Stocks to Buy in May

    In this article, we discuss the 10 monthly dividend stocks to buy in May. In order to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks and the latest market situation, go directly to 5 Monthly Dividend Stocks to Buy in May. Investors rely on dividend stocks to protect their portfolios from market volatility, and the regular […]

  • Buffett Is Back With One of His Biggest Buying Sprees in Years

    (Bloomberg) -- After complaining for years that high valuations were thwarting his stock-buying efforts, Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway Inc. is back hoovering up other companies’ shares.Most Read from BloombergNaomi Judd, of Grammy-Winning Duo The Judds, Dies at 76Bored Ape Metaverse Frenzy Raises Millions, Crashes EthereumBiggest Treasury Buyer Outside U.S. Quietly Selling BillionsMusk Engages in Twitter Spat After Rebuttal From Ocasio-CortezOmicron Sublineages Evade Antibodies From Earlie

  • Worried About Inflation? Here's What Warren Buffett Says Berkshire Hathaway Is Doing

    Inflation is on the minds of investors, policymakers, and everyday Americans. Since inflation is higher than the rate of economic growth, the real gross domestic product for the first quarter of 2022 decreased by 1.4% year over year. Both Warren Buffett and Charlie Munger spoke about inflation at Berkshire Hathaway's (NYSE: BRK.A) (NYSE: BRK.B) annual shareholders meeting on Saturday.

  • China’s Plunging Yuan Is a Bigger Deal Than Elon Musk and Twitter

    The U.S. dollar’s buying power grows, as euro, yuan, and yen falter. But volatile currency markets signal distress.

  • ‘We cannot do that.’ 3 things NOT to ask your financial adviser to do for you

    Financial planners can be integral to your financial success, but you shouldn't cross certain lines.

  • Teladoc's (NYSE:TDOC) Guidance Chickens Have Come Home to Roost

    When it comes to issuing guidance for the next year, most companies wait until publishing Q4 results. Thus, it was unusual for Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE: TDOC) to issue guidance as early as Q3 2021. Yet, turning the stock around by expressing exuberant optimism is a dangerous gambit. Two quarters later, chickens are coming home to roost.

  • Billionaire Jeff Bezos lost $20.5 billion in 24 hours

    Jeff Bezos is $20.5 billion more poor. The second richest man in the world lost this huge sum in 24 hours. Do not worry, however, because the entrepreneur still has a net worth of $148 billion as of April 30, according to Bloomberg Billionaire Index. Bezos is now over $100 billion from Elon Musk, the world's richest man.

  • Intuitive Surgical's Shares Just Got More Attractive

    The past six months haven't been kind to the investors in Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ: ISRG), a leader in robotic surgeries. To add to that, shares slumped further after the company reported its first-quarter 2022 earnings about a week ago. Looking at the company's business performance, however, it feels like the market may be overreacting to Intuitive Surgical's near-term headwinds, presenting a timely opportunity for long-term investors to take a closer look at the company.