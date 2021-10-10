Investors in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (NASDAQ:AOSL) have made a solid return of 203% over the past three years

It might seem bad, but the worst that can happen when you buy a stock (without leverage) is that its share price goes to zero. But in contrast you can make much more than 100% if the company does well. For example, the Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited (NASDAQ:AOSL) share price has soared 203% in the last three years. How nice for those who held the stock! And in the last month, the share price has gained 11%.

Let's take a look at the underlying fundamentals over the longer term, and see if they've been consistent with shareholders returns.

In his essay The Superinvestors of Graham-and-Doddsville Warren Buffett described how share prices do not always rationally reflect the value of a business. One way to examine how market sentiment has changed over time is to look at the interaction between a company's share price and its earnings per share (EPS).

During three years of share price growth, Alpha and Omega Semiconductor moved from a loss to profitability. That kind of transition can be an inflection point that justifies a strong share price gain, just as we have seen here.

You can see below how EPS has changed over time (discover the exact values by clicking on the image).

We know that Alpha and Omega Semiconductor has improved its bottom line over the last three years, but what does the future have in store? It might be well worthwhile taking a look at our free report on how its financial position has changed over time.

A Different Perspective

We're pleased to report that Alpha and Omega Semiconductor shareholders have received a total shareholder return of 93% over one year. Since the one-year TSR is better than the five-year TSR (the latter coming in at 8% per year), it would seem that the stock's performance has improved in recent times. Given the share price momentum remains strong, it might be worth taking a closer look at the stock, lest you miss an opportunity. It's always interesting to track share price performance over the longer term. But to understand Alpha and Omega Semiconductor better, we need to consider many other factors. Take risks, for example - Alpha and Omega Semiconductor has 1 warning sign we think you should be aware of.

