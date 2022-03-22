Investors in American Well (NYSE:AMWL) from a year ago are still down 80%, even after 25% gain this past week

It's nice to see the American Well Corporation (NYSE:AMWL) share price up 25% in a week. But that hardly compensates for the shocking decline over the last twelve months. Indeed, the share price is down a whopping 80% in the last year. Arguably, the recent bounce is to be expected after such a bad drop. The important thing is whether the company can turn it around, longer term. We really hope anyone holding through that price crash has a diversified portfolio. Even when you lose money, you don't have to lose the lesson.

The recent uptick of 25% could be a positive sign of things to come, so let's take a lot at historical fundamentals.

Because American Well made a loss in the last twelve months, we think the market is probably more focussed on revenue and revenue growth, at least for now. Shareholders of unprofitable companies usually expect strong revenue growth. That's because it's hard to be confident a company will be sustainable if revenue growth is negligible, and it never makes a profit.

American Well grew its revenue by 3.1% over the last year. That's not a very high growth rate considering it doesn't make profits. Nonetheless, it's fair to say the 80% share price implosion is unexpected.. Clearly the market was expecting better, and this may blow out projections of profitability. But if it will make money, albeit later than previously believed, this could be an opportunity.

The company's revenue and earnings (over time) are depicted in the image below (click to see the exact numbers).

American Well is a well known stock, with plenty of analyst coverage, suggesting some visibility into future growth. Given we have quite a good number of analyst forecasts, it might be well worth checking out this free chart depicting consensus estimates.

A Different Perspective

Given that the market gained 5.2% in the last year, American Well shareholders might be miffed that they lost 80%. However, keep in mind that even the best stocks will sometimes underperform the market over a twelve month period. With the stock down 40% over the last three months, the market doesn't seem to believe that the company has solved all its problems. Basically, most investors should be wary of buying into a poor-performing stock, unless the business itself has clearly improved. While it is well worth considering the different impacts that market conditions can have on the share price, there are other factors that are even more important. Case in point: We've spotted 4 warning signs for American Well you should be aware of.

