Investors in Angling Direct (LON:ANG) have unfortunately lost 29% over the last year

Investors can approximate the average market return by buying an index fund. While individual stocks can be big winners, plenty more fail to generate satisfactory returns. Investors in Angling Direct PLC (LON:ANG) have tasted that bitter downside in the last year, as the share price dropped 29%. That's well below the market return of 5.8%. Longer term shareholders haven't suffered as badly, since the stock is down a comparatively less painful 17% in three years. On top of that, the share price is down 5.2% in the last week.

So let's have a look and see if the longer term performance of the company has been in line with the underlying business' progress.

In his essay The Superinvestors of Graham-and-Doddsville Warren Buffett described how share prices do not always rationally reflect the value of a business. One way to examine how market sentiment has changed over time is to look at the interaction between a company's share price and its earnings per share (EPS).

Angling Direct managed to increase earnings per share from a loss to a profit, over the last 12 months.

When a company has just transitioned to profitability, earnings per share growth is not always the best way to look at the share price action. So it makes sense to check out some other factors.

Angling Direct's revenue is actually up 26% over the last year. Since the fundamental metrics don't readily explain the share price drop, there might be an opportunity if the market has overreacted.

You can see below how earnings and revenue have changed over time (discover the exact values by clicking on the image).

It is of course excellent to see how Angling Direct has grown profits over the years, but the future is more important for shareholders. If you are thinking of buying or selling Angling Direct stock, you should check out this FREE detailed report on its balance sheet.

A Different Perspective

The last twelve months weren't great for Angling Direct shares, which cost holders 29%, while the market was up about 5.8%. Of course the long term matters more than the short term, and even great stocks will sometimes have a poor year. Shareholders have lost 5% per year over the last three years, so the share price drop has become steeper, over the last year; a potential symptom of as yet unsolved challenges. We would be wary of buying into a company with unsolved problems, although some investors will buy into struggling stocks if they believe the price is sufficiently attractive. While it is well worth considering the different impacts that market conditions can have on the share price, there are other factors that are even more important. For instance, we've identified 2 warning signs for Angling Direct (1 is potentially serious) that you should be aware of.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on GB exchanges.

