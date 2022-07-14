Investors in Ansarada Group (ASX:AND) have made a return of 12% over the past year

Ansarada Group Limited (ASX:AND) shareholders might understandably be very concerned that the share price has dropped 32% in the last quarter. But that doesn't change the reality that over twelve months the stock has done really well. Looking at the full year, the company has easily bested an index fund by gaining 12%.

So let's assess the underlying fundamentals over the last 1 year and see if they've moved in lock-step with shareholder returns.

Because Ansarada Group made a loss in the last twelve months, we think the market is probably more focussed on revenue and revenue growth, at least for now. Generally speaking, companies without profits are expected to grow revenue every year, and at a good clip. That's because fast revenue growth can be easily extrapolated to forecast profits, often of considerable size.

In the last year Ansarada Group saw its revenue grow by 31%. We respect that sort of growth, no doubt. Buyers pushed the share price 12% in response, which isn't unreasonable. If revenue stays on trend, there may be plenty more share price gains to come. But it's crucial to check profitability and cash flow before forming a view on the future.

You can see how earnings and revenue have changed over time in the image below (click on the chart to see the exact values).

A Different Perspective

It's nice to see that Ansarada Group shareholders have gained 12% over the last year. Unfortunately the share price is down 32% over the last quarter. Shorter term share price moves often don't signify much about the business itself. While it is well worth considering the different impacts that market conditions can have on the share price, there are other factors that are even more important. Consider risks, for instance. Every company has them, and we've spotted 1 warning sign for Ansarada Group you should know about.

