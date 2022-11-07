Investors Appear Satisfied With AME Elite Consortium Berhad's (KLSE:AME) Prospects

With a price-to-earnings (or "P/E") ratio of 18.1x AME Elite Consortium Berhad (KLSE:AME) may be sending bearish signals at the moment, given that almost half of all companies in Malaysia have P/E ratios under 13x and even P/E's lower than 7x are not unusual. However, the P/E might be high for a reason and it requires further investigation to determine if it's justified.

AME Elite Consortium Berhad hasn't been tracking well recently as its declining earnings compare poorly to other companies, which have seen some growth on average. It might be that many expect the dour earnings performance to recover substantially, which has kept the P/E from collapsing. If not, then existing shareholders may be extremely nervous about the viability of the share price.

How Is AME Elite Consortium Berhad's Growth Trending?

The only time you'd be truly comfortable seeing a P/E as high as AME Elite Consortium Berhad's is when the company's growth is on track to outshine the market.

Retrospectively, the last year delivered a frustrating 14% decrease to the company's bottom line. The last three years don't look nice either as the company has shrunk EPS by 27% in aggregate. Accordingly, shareholders would have felt downbeat about the medium-term rates of earnings growth.

Shifting to the future, estimates from the four analysts covering the company suggest earnings should grow by 15% per year over the next three years. That's shaping up to be materially higher than the 8.9% per annum growth forecast for the broader market.

In light of this, it's understandable that AME Elite Consortium Berhad's P/E sits above the majority of other companies. Apparently shareholders aren't keen to offload something that is potentially eyeing a more prosperous future.

What We Can Learn From AME Elite Consortium Berhad's P/E?

Typically, we'd caution against reading too much into price-to-earnings ratios when settling on investment decisions, though it can reveal plenty about what other market participants think about the company.

As we suspected, our examination of AME Elite Consortium Berhad's analyst forecasts revealed that its superior earnings outlook is contributing to its high P/E. At this stage investors feel the potential for a deterioration in earnings isn't great enough to justify a lower P/E ratio. Unless these conditions change, they will continue to provide strong support to the share price.

