Investors Appear Satisfied With Beshom Holdings Berhad's (KLSE:BESHOM) Prospects

When close to half the companies in Malaysia have price-to-earnings ratios (or "P/E's") below 13x, you may consider Beshom Holdings Berhad (KLSE:BESHOM) as a stock to potentially avoid with its 17.1x P/E ratio. However, the P/E might be high for a reason and it requires further investigation to determine if it's justified.

Beshom Holdings Berhad could be doing better as its earnings have been going backwards lately while most other companies have been seeing positive earnings growth. It might be that many expect the dour earnings performance to recover substantially, which has kept the P/E from collapsing. You'd really hope so, otherwise you're paying a pretty hefty price for no particular reason.

Is There Enough Growth For Beshom Holdings Berhad?

In order to justify its P/E ratio, Beshom Holdings Berhad would need to produce impressive growth in excess of the market.

Retrospectively, the last year delivered a frustrating 29% decrease to the company's bottom line. This means it has also seen a slide in earnings over the longer-term as EPS is down 38% in total over the last three years. Accordingly, shareholders would have felt downbeat about the medium-term rates of earnings growth.

Turning to the outlook, the next three years should generate growth of 15% each year as estimated by the three analysts watching the company. Meanwhile, the rest of the market is forecast to only expand by 9.5% per annum, which is noticeably less attractive.

With this information, we can see why Beshom Holdings Berhad is trading at such a high P/E compared to the market. Apparently shareholders aren't keen to offload something that is potentially eyeing a more prosperous future.

The Bottom Line On Beshom Holdings Berhad's P/E

It's argued the price-to-earnings ratio is an inferior measure of value within certain industries, but it can be a powerful business sentiment indicator.

We've established that Beshom Holdings Berhad maintains its high P/E on the strength of its forecast growth being higher than the wider market, as expected. Right now shareholders are comfortable with the P/E as they are quite confident future earnings aren't under threat. It's hard to see the share price falling strongly in the near future under these circumstances.

There are also other vital risk factors to consider and we've discovered 2 warning signs for Beshom Holdings Berhad (1 is concerning!) that you should be aware of before investing here.

Of course, you might find a fantastic investment by looking at a few good candidates. So take a peek at this free list of companies with a strong growth track record, trading on a P/E below 20x.

