Investors Appear Satisfied With Journeo plc's (LON:JNEO) Prospects As Shares Rocket 34%

Simply Wall St
·3 min read

Journeo plc (LON:JNEO) shareholders have had their patience rewarded with a 34% share price jump in the last month. Looking further back, the 16% rise over the last twelve months isn't too bad notwithstanding the strength over the last 30 days.

Following the firm bounce in price, Journeo's price-to-earnings (or "P/E") ratio of 29.5x might make it look like a strong sell right now compared to the market in the United Kingdom, where around half of the companies have P/E ratios below 16x and even P/E's below 8x are quite common. However, the P/E might be quite high for a reason and it requires further investigation to determine if it's justified.

Recent times have been advantageous for Journeo as its earnings have been rising faster than most other companies. The P/E is probably high because investors think this strong earnings performance will continue. You'd really hope so, otherwise you're paying a pretty hefty price for no particular reason.

See our latest analysis for Journeo

pe
pe

Keen to find out how analysts think Journeo's future stacks up against the industry? In that case, our free report is a great place to start.

How Is Journeo's Growth Trending?

The only time you'd be truly comfortable seeing a P/E as steep as Journeo's is when the company's growth is on track to outshine the market decidedly.

Taking a look back first, we see that the company grew earnings per share by an impressive 106% last year. The strong recent performance means it was also able to grow EPS by 91% in total over the last three years. Therefore, it's fair to say the earnings growth recently has been superb for the company.

Shifting to the future, estimates from the lone analyst covering the company suggest earnings should grow by 211% over the next year. With the market only predicted to deliver 16%, the company is positioned for a stronger earnings result.

In light of this, it's understandable that Journeo's P/E sits above the majority of other companies. It seems most investors are expecting this strong future growth and are willing to pay more for the stock.

The Final Word

The strong share price surge has got Journeo's P/E rushing to great heights as well. Using the price-to-earnings ratio alone to determine if you should sell your stock isn't sensible, however it can be a practical guide to the company's future prospects.

As we suspected, our examination of Journeo's analyst forecasts revealed that its superior earnings outlook is contributing to its high P/E. Right now shareholders are comfortable with the P/E as they are quite confident future earnings aren't under threat. Unless these conditions change, they will continue to provide strong support to the share price.

You should always think about risks. Case in point, we've spotted 4 warning signs for Journeo you should be aware of, and 2 of them shouldn't be ignored.

If P/E ratios interest you, you may wish to see this free collection of other companies that have grown earnings strongly and trade on P/E's below 20x.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

Recommended Stories

  • DR PLANT Launched Dendrobium Relieve Wrinkle Massage Eye Cream 2.0

    New York, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - April 9, 2022) - Recently, DR PLANT launched Dendrobium Relieve Wrinkle Massage Eye Cream 2.0. As a new member of DR PLANT alpine skin care products, it has also deeply affected the company and the whole cosmetics industry.DR PLANT as an outstanding Chinese makeup brand, has refined ingredients and researched technology, and launched its Dendrobium Relieve Wrinkle Massage Eye Cream (Orchid Iron).To view an enhanced version of this ...

  • Epwin Group's (LON:EPWN) Dividend Will Be Increased To UK£0.024

    Epwin Group PLC ( LON:EPWN ) has announced that it will be increasing its dividend on the 6th of June to UK£0.024. This...

  • Exclusive-Sri Lanka seeking $3 billion in months to stave off crisis - finance minister

    Sri Lanka will need about $3 billion in external assistance within the next six months to help restore supplies of essential items, including fuel and medicines, to manage a severe economic crisis, its finance minister told Reuters on Saturday. The island nation of 22 million people has been hit by prolonged power cuts, with drugs, fuel and other items running short, bringing angry protesters out on the streets and putting President Gotabaya Rajapaksa under mounting pressure. "It's a Herculean task," Finance Minister Ali Sabry said in his first interview since taking office this week, referring to finding $3 billion in bridge financing as the country readied for negotiations with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) this month.

  • ‘Very, very, very bad’: Red Lobster CEO Kelli Valade resigns after only 8 months

    Red Lobster CEO Kelli Valade is resigning after just eight months at the helm of the Orlando-based seafood chain, a quick departure that one industry analyst called “very, very, very bad.” A news release announcing Valade’s resignation did not give a specific reason for her departure, which she called “an incredibly difficult, but necessary, decision.” It is effective April 15. “We’ve ...

  • J.P. Morgan Says There’s Room for Over 90% Gains in These 2 Stocks

    We’ve wrapped up the first week of April, and it feels like the April Fools’ pranks are still with us. Market headwinds have multiplied and receded, all at once. Covering the macro situation from banking giant JPMorgan, global market strategist Marko Kolanovic writes: “Equities risk-reward is not as poor as it is currently fashionable to believe... While the exogenous geopolitical crisis continues to present a binary set of outcomes, the activity momentum ahead of this shock was resilient, even

  • ‘Recession shock’: Bank of America is the latest major institution to deliver a grim warning for the future

    Banks, billionaires, and investors are warning that the writing is on the wall for a recession to strike.

  • This Cheap Dividend Stock Is on the Top of My List of Stocks to Buy

    An inexpensive valuation and excellent earnings prospects have attracted me to this well-known retailer.

  • Missed Out On Tesla? My Best Stock-Split Stock to Buy And Hold

    Tesla has posted incredible stock gains since its last split, but this monster growth stock looks like a better buy.

  • This Buffett Powerhouse Stock Just Announced a Stock Split

    Two of the most highly valued companies in the world, Amazon and Tesla, recently excited the investing community with their stock-split announcements. Now RH (NYSE: RH), a smaller company, has announced a stock split of its own. RH is a niche furniture company, and its shares are owned by investing guru Warren Buffet.

  • The stock market is behaving a lot like it did during the Iraq war. Here’s the future if the pattern continues.

    The Iraq war doesn't have many parallels to Russia's invasion of Ukraine, other than perhaps global unpopularity. But there seems to be at least one parallel — how stocks have behaved.

  • 3 Unstoppable Growth Stocks to Buy if There's a Stock Market Sell-Off

    A great company might have a terrible stock if it's trading at unsustainable valuations, while a mediocre company might have a great stock if it's significantly undervalued. Snowflake (NYSE: SNOW), Cloudflare (NYSE: NET), and Shopify (NYSE: SHOP) are three of those stocks. Snowflake's stock price has declined nearly 50% from its all-time high of $401.89 last November.

  • The Auto Industry’s Problems Are Getting Bigger—and That’s Bad News for Ford Stock

    Barclays analyst Brian Johnson downgrades shares of Ford to Hold from Buy. Inflation is a problem for the analyst.

  • Buy the Dip: 3 Stocks to Buy in April and Hold for the Next 3 Years

    Caught in the sell-off of growth stocks, Upstart Holdings (NASDAQ: UPST) stock has lost more than one-third its value this year, and a staggering 66% of its value in the past six months, as of this writing. It's true that Upstart stock ran up too high too fast, but it's also true that the company is growing rapidly and sitting on trillion-dollar opportunities. If you believe in Upstart's growth story, now's the time to buy.

  • Missed Out on Apple? My Best Warren Buffett Growth Stock to Buy and Hold

    Warren Buffett has scored huge wins with Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL), and the famously successful investor likes the company so much that he's made it Berkshire Hathaway's largest stock holding -- by far. Take a look at the total returns delivered by the tech giant's shares since Berkshire initiated a position in the stock in May 2016. Through the combination of repeated share purchases and massive capital appreciation, Apple has grown to account for roughly 47% of Berkshire's total stock portfolio.

  • I Buy Individual Stocks All the Time, but Here's Why I'm Still a Fan of Index Funds

    When I first began buying stocks, I was admittedly nervous about it. I didn't want to rely on a strategy of only buying companies I'd heard of or those that were in the news a lot. Rather, I wanted my decisions to be more data driven.

  • Why Nvidia Stock Continued to Slump on Friday

    Shares of Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) continued to tumble on Friday, falling as much as 4.5%. While the stock was no doubt caught up in the broader market downdraft, bearish comments by a Wall Street analyst about the state of the industry added further pressure to the share price. Truist analyst William Stein painted a bleak picture for the semiconductor industry, at least in the near term, according to The Fly.

  • 6 Investing Mistakes the Ultra Wealthy Don't Make

    Understand who ultra-high-net-worth individuals are and how they invest. Discover which six investment mistakes the ultra-wealthy avoid.

  • Want $1 Million in Retirement? Invest $250,000 in These 3 Stocks and Wait a Decade

    Since 2020, many investors have developed exceptionally high expectations for the stock market because of the jaw-dropping performances of some companies. Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ: FLGT), for example, gave investors over 763% returns from the start of 2020 to March 2021. Roku (NASDAQ: ROKU) has certainly been an underwhelming performer, falling 68% over the past year.

  • She’s richer than the Queen, but Rishi Sunak’s wife avoids UK tax as India is her ‘final resting place’

    Rishi Sunak’s wife has avoided paying UK tax because she regards India as her “final resting place”, The Telegraph has learnt.

  • Nvidia, AMD, and Intel Price Targets Are Cut. This Analyst Sees Semiconductor Demand Slowing.

    Semiconductor stocks have soared over the last few quarters, driven higher by robust demand for chips amid a global supply shortage. “On Wednesday afternoon we learned of a sudden negative shift in demand signals from a wide swath of computer, consumer, and communications OEMs [original equipment manufacturer] to at least some of their semi suppliers,” he wrote in a research note. While a single-quarter adjustment or a temporary headwind was possible, he was concerned that “a combination of just enough demand destruction and just enough additional supply is leading to a traditional cyclical downturn.”