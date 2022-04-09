Investors Appear Satisfied With Journeo plc's (LON:JNEO) Prospects As Shares Rocket 34%

Journeo plc (LON:JNEO) shareholders have had their patience rewarded with a 34% share price jump in the last month. Looking further back, the 16% rise over the last twelve months isn't too bad notwithstanding the strength over the last 30 days.

Following the firm bounce in price, Journeo's price-to-earnings (or "P/E") ratio of 29.5x might make it look like a strong sell right now compared to the market in the United Kingdom, where around half of the companies have P/E ratios below 16x and even P/E's below 8x are quite common. However, the P/E might be quite high for a reason and it requires further investigation to determine if it's justified.

Recent times have been advantageous for Journeo as its earnings have been rising faster than most other companies. The P/E is probably high because investors think this strong earnings performance will continue. You'd really hope so, otherwise you're paying a pretty hefty price for no particular reason.

See our latest analysis for Journeo

pe

Keen to find out how analysts think Journeo's future stacks up against the industry? In that case, our free report is a great place to start.

How Is Journeo's Growth Trending?

The only time you'd be truly comfortable seeing a P/E as steep as Journeo's is when the company's growth is on track to outshine the market decidedly.

Taking a look back first, we see that the company grew earnings per share by an impressive 106% last year. The strong recent performance means it was also able to grow EPS by 91% in total over the last three years. Therefore, it's fair to say the earnings growth recently has been superb for the company.

Shifting to the future, estimates from the lone analyst covering the company suggest earnings should grow by 211% over the next year. With the market only predicted to deliver 16%, the company is positioned for a stronger earnings result.

In light of this, it's understandable that Journeo's P/E sits above the majority of other companies. It seems most investors are expecting this strong future growth and are willing to pay more for the stock.

Story continues

The Final Word

The strong share price surge has got Journeo's P/E rushing to great heights as well. Using the price-to-earnings ratio alone to determine if you should sell your stock isn't sensible, however it can be a practical guide to the company's future prospects.

As we suspected, our examination of Journeo's analyst forecasts revealed that its superior earnings outlook is contributing to its high P/E. Right now shareholders are comfortable with the P/E as they are quite confident future earnings aren't under threat. Unless these conditions change, they will continue to provide strong support to the share price.

You should always think about risks. Case in point, we've spotted 4 warning signs for Journeo you should be aware of, and 2 of them shouldn't be ignored.

If P/E ratios interest you, you may wish to see this free collection of other companies that have grown earnings strongly and trade on P/E's below 20x.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.