Investors Appear Satisfied With KPJ Healthcare Berhad's (KLSE:KPJ) Prospects

With a price-to-earnings (or "P/E") ratio of 35.2x KPJ Healthcare Berhad (KLSE:KPJ) may be sending very bearish signals at the moment, given that almost half of all companies in Malaysia have P/E ratios under 13x and even P/E's lower than 7x are not unusual. However, the P/E might be quite high for a reason and it requires further investigation to determine if it's justified.

KPJ Healthcare Berhad certainly has been doing a good job lately as it's been growing earnings more than most other companies. The P/E is probably high because investors think this strong earnings performance will continue. If not, then existing shareholders might be a little nervous about the viability of the share price.

How Is KPJ Healthcare Berhad's Growth Trending?

KPJ Healthcare Berhad's P/E ratio would be typical for a company that's expected to deliver very strong growth, and importantly, perform much better than the market.

Taking a look back first, we see that the company grew earnings per share by an impressive 109% last year. Still, incredibly EPS has fallen 31% in total from three years ago, which is quite disappointing. So unfortunately, we have to acknowledge that the company has not done a great job of growing earnings over that time.

Looking ahead now, EPS is anticipated to climb by 33% during the coming year according to the analysts following the company. With the market only predicted to deliver 8.7%, the company is positioned for a stronger earnings result.

In light of this, it's understandable that KPJ Healthcare Berhad's P/E sits above the majority of other companies. It seems most investors are expecting this strong future growth and are willing to pay more for the stock.

The Final Word

Using the price-to-earnings ratio alone to determine if you should sell your stock isn't sensible, however it can be a practical guide to the company's future prospects.

As we suspected, our examination of KPJ Healthcare Berhad's analyst forecasts revealed that its superior earnings outlook is contributing to its high P/E. At this stage investors feel the potential for a deterioration in earnings isn't great enough to justify a lower P/E ratio. It's hard to see the share price falling strongly in the near future under these circumstances.

Before you take the next step, you should know about the 2 warning signs for KPJ Healthcare Berhad (1 is a bit unpleasant!) that we have uncovered.

