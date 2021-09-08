Investors in Aquis Exchange (LON:AQX) have made a impressive return of 114% over the past year

When you buy shares in a company, there is always a risk that the price drops to zero. But when you pick a company that is really flourishing, you can make more than 100%. Take, for example Aquis Exchange PLC (LON:AQX). Its share price is already up an impressive 114% in the last twelve months. It is also impressive that the stock is up 57% over three years, adding to the sense that it is a real winner.

So let's investigate and see if the longer term performance of the company has been in line with the underlying business' progress.

View our latest analysis for Aquis Exchange

Given that Aquis Exchange only made minimal earnings in the last twelve months, we'll focus on revenue to gauge its business development. As a general rule, we think this kind of company is more comparable to loss-making stocks, since the actual profit is so low. It would be hard to believe in a more profitable future without growing revenues.

Aquis Exchange grew its revenue by 66% last year. That's stonking growth even when compared to other loss-making stocks. And the share price has responded, gaining 114% as we previously mentioned. It's great to see strong revenue growth, but the question is whether it can be sustained. Given the positive sentiment around the stock we're cautious, but there's no doubt its worth watching.

You can see how earnings and revenue have changed over time in the image below (click on the chart to see the exact values).

We know that Aquis Exchange has improved its bottom line over the last three years, but what does the future have in store? It might be well worthwhile taking a look at our free report on how its financial position has changed over time.

A Different Perspective

Pleasingly, Aquis Exchange's total shareholder return last year was 114%. That's better than the annualized TSR of 16% over the last three years. These improved returns may hint at some real business momentum, implying that now could be a great time to delve deeper. If you would like to research Aquis Exchange in more detail then you might want to take a look at whether insiders have been buying or selling shares in the company.

Story continues

Of course, you might find a fantastic investment by looking elsewhere. So take a peek at this free list of companies we expect will grow earnings.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on GB exchanges.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.



Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.