Investors in Arbutus Biopharma (NASDAQ:ABUS) have made a strong return of 105% over the past three years

The last three months have been tough on Arbutus Biopharma Corporation (NASDAQ:ABUS) shareholders, who have seen the share price decline a rather worrying 33%. But in three years the returns have been great. The share price marched upwards over that time, and is now 105% higher than it was. To some, the recent share price pullback wouldn't be surprising after such a good run. The fundamental business performance will ultimately dictate whether the top is in, or if this is a stellar buying opportunity.

Let's take a look at the underlying fundamentals over the longer term, and see if they've been consistent with shareholders returns.

Because Arbutus Biopharma made a loss in the last twelve months, we think the market is probably more focussed on revenue and revenue growth, at least for now. When a company doesn't make profits, we'd generally expect to see good revenue growth. That's because fast revenue growth can be easily extrapolated to forecast profits, often of considerable size.

In the last 3 years Arbutus Biopharma saw its revenue grow at 59% per year. That's much better than most loss-making companies. Meanwhile, the share price performance has been pretty solid at 27% compound over three years. This suggests the market has recognized the progress the business has made, at least to a significant degree. Nonetheless, we'd say Arbutus Biopharma is still worth investigating - successful businesses can often keep growing for long periods.

The image below shows how earnings and revenue have tracked over time (if you click on the image you can see greater detail).

A Different Perspective

While the broader market lost about 21% in the twelve months, Arbutus Biopharma shareholders did even worse, losing 52%. However, it could simply be that the share price has been impacted by broader market jitters. It might be worth keeping an eye on the fundamentals, in case there's a good opportunity. Unfortunately, last year's performance may indicate unresolved challenges, given that it was worse than the annualised loss of 12% over the last half decade. Generally speaking long term share price weakness can be a bad sign, though contrarian investors might want to research the stock in hope of a turnaround. While it is well worth considering the different impacts that market conditions can have on the share price, there are other factors that are even more important. Even so, be aware that Arbutus Biopharma is showing 2 warning signs in our investment analysis , and 1 of those doesn't sit too well with us...

