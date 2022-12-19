Investors in Ardagh Metal Packaging (NYSE:AMBP) have unfortunately lost 44% over the last year

It's easy to match the overall market return by buying an index fund. But if you buy individual stocks, you can do both better or worse than that. Investors in Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. (NYSE:AMBP) have tasted that bitter downside in the last year, as the share price dropped 48%. That falls noticeably short of the market decline of around 19%. Because Ardagh Metal Packaging hasn't been listed for many years, the market is still learning about how the business performs. Shareholders have had an even rougher run lately, with the share price down 21% in the last 90 days.

With that in mind, it's worth seeing if the company's underlying fundamentals have been the driver of long term performance, or if there are some discrepancies.

To quote Buffett, 'Ships will sail around the world but the Flat Earth Society will flourish. There will continue to be wide discrepancies between price and value in the marketplace...' By comparing earnings per share (EPS) and share price changes over time, we can get a feel for how investor attitudes to a company have morphed over time.

Ardagh Metal Packaging managed to increase earnings per share from a loss to a profit, over the last 12 months.

When a company has just transitioned to profitability, earnings per share growth is not always the best way to look at the share price action. But we may find different metrics more enlightening.

We don't see any weakness in the Ardagh Metal Packaging's dividend so the steady payout can't really explain the share price drop. From what we can see, revenue is pretty flat, so that doesn't really explain the share price drop. Of course, it could simply be that it simply fell short of the market consensus expectations.

The image below shows how earnings and revenue have tracked over time (if you click on the image you can see greater detail).

We know that Ardagh Metal Packaging has improved its bottom line lately, but what does the future have in store?

What About Dividends?

It is important to consider the total shareholder return, as well as the share price return, for any given stock. The TSR is a return calculation that accounts for the value of cash dividends (assuming that any dividend received was reinvested) and the calculated value of any discounted capital raisings and spin-offs. It's fair to say that the TSR gives a more complete picture for stocks that pay a dividend. We note that for Ardagh Metal Packaging the TSR over the last 1 year was -44%, which is better than the share price return mentioned above. This is largely a result of its dividend payments!

A Different Perspective

Ardagh Metal Packaging shareholders are down 44% for the year (even including dividends), even worse than the market loss of 19%. There's no doubt that's a disappointment, but the stock may well have fared better in a stronger market. The share price decline has continued throughout the most recent three months, down 21%, suggesting an absence of enthusiasm from investors. Given the relatively short history of this stock, we'd remain pretty wary until we see some strong business performance. It's always interesting to track share price performance over the longer term. But to understand Ardagh Metal Packaging better, we need to consider many other factors. To that end, you should learn about the 3 warning signs we've spotted with Ardagh Metal Packaging (including 2 which are a bit concerning) .

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on US exchanges.

