Investors Aren't Buying Etalon Group PLC's (LON:ETLN) Earnings

With a price-to-earnings (or "P/E") ratio of 3.2x Etalon Group PLC (LON:ETLN) may be sending very bullish signals at the moment, given that almost half of all companies in the United Kingdom have P/E ratios greater than 14x and even P/E's higher than 28x are not unusual. However, the P/E might be quite low for a reason and it requires further investigation to determine if it's justified.

Earnings have risen firmly for Etalon Group recently, which is pleasing to see. It might be that many expect the respectable earnings performance to degrade substantially, which has repressed the P/E. If that doesn't eventuate, then existing shareholders have reason to be optimistic about the future direction of the share price.

What Are Growth Metrics Telling Us About The Low P/E?

In order to justify its P/E ratio, Etalon Group would need to produce anemic growth that's substantially trailing the market.

If we review the last year of earnings growth, the company posted a terrific increase of 24%. However, the latest three year period hasn't been as great in aggregate as it didn't manage to provide any growth at all. Therefore, it's fair to say that earnings growth has been inconsistent recently for the company.

Weighing that recent medium-term earnings trajectory against the broader market's one-year forecast for expansion of 8.1% shows it's noticeably less attractive on an annualised basis.

In light of this, it's understandable that Etalon Group's P/E sits below the majority of other companies. Apparently many shareholders weren't comfortable holding on to something they believe will continue to trail the bourse.

What We Can Learn From Etalon Group's P/E?

Typically, we'd caution against reading too much into price-to-earnings ratios when settling on investment decisions, though it can reveal plenty about what other market participants think about the company.

We've established that Etalon Group maintains its low P/E on the weakness of its recent three-year growth being lower than the wider market forecast, as expected. Right now shareholders are accepting the low P/E as they concede future earnings probably won't provide any pleasant surprises. Unless the recent medium-term conditions improve, they will continue to form a barrier for the share price around these levels.

It is also worth noting that we have found 6 warning signs for Etalon Group (5 are significant!) that you need to take into consideration.

