Investors Aren't Buying Focus Point Holdings Berhad's (KLSE:FOCUSP) Earnings

When close to half the companies in Malaysia have price-to-earnings ratios (or "P/E's") above 13x, you may consider Focus Point Holdings Berhad (KLSE:FOCUSP) as an attractive investment with its 8.2x P/E ratio. Although, it's not wise to just take the P/E at face value as there may be an explanation why it's limited.

Recent times have been advantageous for Focus Point Holdings Berhad as its earnings have been rising faster than most other companies. It might be that many expect the strong earnings performance to degrade substantially, which has repressed the P/E. If not, then existing shareholders have reason to be quite optimistic about the future direction of the share price.

Does Growth Match The Low P/E?

Focus Point Holdings Berhad's P/E ratio would be typical for a company that's only expected to deliver limited growth, and importantly, perform worse than the market.

Retrospectively, the last year delivered an exceptional 241% gain to the company's bottom line. Pleasingly, EPS has also lifted 277% in aggregate from three years ago, thanks to the last 12 months of growth. So we can start by confirming that the company has done a great job of growing earnings over that time.

Looking ahead now, EPS is anticipated to slump, contracting by 1.6% during the coming year according to the dual analysts following the company. With the market predicted to deliver 8.7% growth , that's a disappointing outcome.

In light of this, it's understandable that Focus Point Holdings Berhad's P/E would sit below the majority of other companies. However, shrinking earnings are unlikely to lead to a stable P/E over the longer term. Even just maintaining these prices could be difficult to achieve as the weak outlook is weighing down the shares.

The Key Takeaway

Using the price-to-earnings ratio alone to determine if you should sell your stock isn't sensible, however it can be a practical guide to the company's future prospects.

We've established that Focus Point Holdings Berhad maintains its low P/E on the weakness of its forecast for sliding earnings, as expected. Right now shareholders are accepting the low P/E as they concede future earnings probably won't provide any pleasant surprises. It's hard to see the share price rising strongly in the near future under these circumstances.

It is also worth noting that we have found 2 warning signs for Focus Point Holdings Berhad that you need to take into consideration.

Of course, you might also be able to find a better stock than Focus Point Holdings Berhad. So you may wish to see this free collection of other companies that sit on P/E's below 20x and have grown earnings strongly.

