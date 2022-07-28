Investors Aren't Buying Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:HSII) Earnings

With a price-to-earnings (or "P/E") ratio of 7.6x Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSII) may be sending very bullish signals at the moment, given that almost half of all companies in the United States have P/E ratios greater than 16x and even P/E's higher than 32x are not unusual. However, the P/E might be quite low for a reason and it requires further investigation to determine if it's justified.

Heidrick & Struggles International certainly has been doing a good job lately as it's been growing earnings more than most other companies. It might be that many expect the strong earnings performance to degrade substantially, which has repressed the P/E. If you like the company, you'd be hoping this isn't the case so that you could potentially pick up some stock while it's out of favour.

How Is Heidrick & Struggles International's Growth Trending?

The only time you'd be truly comfortable seeing a P/E as depressed as Heidrick & Struggles International's is when the company's growth is on track to lag the market decidedly.

Taking a look back first, we see that the company grew earnings per share by an impressive 426% last year. The strong recent performance means it was also able to grow EPS by 42% in total over the last three years. Accordingly, shareholders would have probably welcomed those medium-term rates of earnings growth.

Turning to the outlook, the next year should bring diminished returns, with earnings decreasing 15% as estimated by the three analysts watching the company. With the market predicted to deliver 9.9% growth , that's a disappointing outcome.

In light of this, it's understandable that Heidrick & Struggles International's P/E would sit below the majority of other companies. Nonetheless, there's no guarantee the P/E has reached a floor yet with earnings going in reverse. There's potential for the P/E to fall to even lower levels if the company doesn't improve its profitability.

What We Can Learn From Heidrick & Struggles International's P/E?

Generally, our preference is to limit the use of the price-to-earnings ratio to establishing what the market thinks about the overall health of a company.

We've established that Heidrick & Struggles International maintains its low P/E on the weakness of its forecast for sliding earnings, as expected. At this stage investors feel the potential for an improvement in earnings isn't great enough to justify a higher P/E ratio. It's hard to see the share price rising strongly in the near future under these circumstances.

Don't forget that there may be other risks. For instance, we've identified 1 warning sign for Heidrick & Struggles International that you should be aware of.

Of course, you might also be able to find a better stock than Heidrick & Struggles International. So you may wish to see this free collection of other companies that sit on P/E's below 20x and have grown earnings strongly.

