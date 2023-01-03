Investors Aren't Buying Mega First Corporation Berhad's (KLSE:MFCB) Earnings

With a price-to-earnings (or "P/E") ratio of 6.1x Mega First Corporation Berhad (KLSE:MFCB) may be sending very bullish signals at the moment, given that almost half of all companies in Malaysia have P/E ratios greater than 14x and even P/E's higher than 23x are not unusual. Nonetheless, we'd need to dig a little deeper to determine if there is a rational basis for the highly reduced P/E.

With earnings growth that's superior to most other companies of late, Mega First Corporation Berhad has been doing relatively well. One possibility is that the P/E is low because investors think this strong earnings performance might be less impressive moving forward. If not, then existing shareholders have reason to be quite optimistic about the future direction of the share price.

What Are Growth Metrics Telling Us About The Low P/E?

There's an inherent assumption that a company should far underperform the market for P/E ratios like Mega First Corporation Berhad's to be considered reasonable.

If we review the last year of earnings growth, the company posted a terrific increase of 50%. The strong recent performance means it was also able to grow EPS by 323% in total over the last three years. Therefore, it's fair to say the earnings growth recently has been superb for the company.

Looking ahead now, EPS is anticipated to slump, contracting by 25% during the coming year according to the three analysts following the company. That's not great when the rest of the market is expected to grow by 8.7%.

With this information, we are not surprised that Mega First Corporation Berhad is trading at a P/E lower than the market. However, shrinking earnings are unlikely to lead to a stable P/E over the longer term. There's potential for the P/E to fall to even lower levels if the company doesn't improve its profitability.

The Key Takeaway

It's argued the price-to-earnings ratio is an inferior measure of value within certain industries, but it can be a powerful business sentiment indicator.

We've established that Mega First Corporation Berhad maintains its low P/E on the weakness of its forecast for sliding earnings, as expected. At this stage investors feel the potential for an improvement in earnings isn't great enough to justify a higher P/E ratio. Unless these conditions improve, they will continue to form a barrier for the share price around these levels.

And what about other risks? Every company has them, and we've spotted 2 warning signs for Mega First Corporation Berhad (of which 1 makes us a bit uncomfortable!) you should know about.

