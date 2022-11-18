Investors Aren't Buying Tharisa plc's (JSE:THA) Earnings

When close to half the companies in South Africa have price-to-earnings ratios (or "P/E's") above 9x, you may consider Tharisa plc (JSE:THA) as a highly attractive investment with its 2.9x P/E ratio. Although, it's not wise to just take the P/E at face value as there may be an explanation why it's so limited.

Tharisa certainly has been doing a good job lately as it's been growing earnings more than most other companies. One possibility is that the P/E is low because investors think this strong earnings performance might be less impressive moving forward. If you like the company, you'd be hoping this isn't the case so that you could potentially pick up some stock while it's out of favour.

How Is Tharisa's Growth Trending?

The only time you'd be truly comfortable seeing a P/E as depressed as Tharisa's is when the company's growth is on track to lag the market decidedly.

If we review the last year of earnings growth, the company posted a terrific increase of 43%. Pleasingly, EPS has also lifted 260% in aggregate from three years ago, thanks to the last 12 months of growth. Therefore, it's fair to say the earnings growth recently has been superb for the company.

Turning to the outlook, the next three years should bring diminished returns, with earnings decreasing 8.2% per year as estimated by the four analysts watching the company. That's not great when the rest of the market is expected to grow by 4.4% per annum.

With this information, we are not surprised that Tharisa is trading at a P/E lower than the market. Nonetheless, there's no guarantee the P/E has reached a floor yet with earnings going in reverse. Even just maintaining these prices could be difficult to achieve as the weak outlook is weighing down the shares.

What We Can Learn From Tharisa's P/E?

We'd say the price-to-earnings ratio's power isn't primarily as a valuation instrument but rather to gauge current investor sentiment and future expectations.

As we suspected, our examination of Tharisa's analyst forecasts revealed that its outlook for shrinking earnings is contributing to its low P/E. Right now shareholders are accepting the low P/E as they concede future earnings probably won't provide any pleasant surprises. Unless these conditions improve, they will continue to form a barrier for the share price around these levels.

