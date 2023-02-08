Investors Aren't Entirely Convinced About MNRB Holdings Berhad's (KLSE:MNRB) Earnings

With a price-to-earnings (or "P/E") ratio of 6.4x MNRB Holdings Berhad (KLSE:MNRB) may be sending very bullish signals at the moment, given that almost half of all companies in Malaysia have P/E ratios greater than 14x and even P/E's higher than 25x are not unusual. Although, it's not wise to just take the P/E at face value as there may be an explanation why it's so limited.

MNRB Holdings Berhad could be doing better as it's been growing earnings less than most other companies lately. It seems that many are expecting the uninspiring earnings performance to persist, which has repressed the P/E. If this is the case, then existing shareholders will probably struggle to get excited about the future direction of the share price.

Does Growth Match The Low P/E?

In order to justify its P/E ratio, MNRB Holdings Berhad would need to produce anemic growth that's substantially trailing the market.

Taking a look back first, we see that the company managed to grow earnings per share by a handy 14% last year. Still, lamentably EPS has fallen 24% in aggregate from three years ago, which is disappointing. Accordingly, shareholders would have felt downbeat about the medium-term rates of earnings growth.

Shifting to the future, estimates from the one analyst covering the company suggest earnings should grow by 12% over the next year. Meanwhile, the rest of the market is forecast to only expand by 8.7%, which is noticeably less attractive.

With this information, we find it odd that MNRB Holdings Berhad is trading at a P/E lower than the market. It looks like most investors are not convinced at all that the company can achieve future growth expectations.

The Key Takeaway

Typically, we'd caution against reading too much into price-to-earnings ratios when settling on investment decisions, though it can reveal plenty about what other market participants think about the company.

Our examination of MNRB Holdings Berhad's analyst forecasts revealed that its superior earnings outlook isn't contributing to its P/E anywhere near as much as we would have predicted. When we see a strong earnings outlook with faster-than-market growth, we assume potential risks are what might be placing significant pressure on the P/E ratio. At least price risks look to be very low, but investors seem to think future earnings could see a lot of volatility.

It is also worth noting that we have found 1 warning sign for MNRB Holdings Berhad that you need to take into consideration.

Of course, you might also be able to find a better stock than MNRB Holdings Berhad. So you may wish to see this free collection of other companies that sit on P/E's below 20x and have grown earnings strongly.

