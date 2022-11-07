Investors Aren't Entirely Convinced About Pintaras Jaya Berhad's (KLSE:PTARAS) Earnings

When close to half the companies in Malaysia have price-to-earnings ratios (or "P/E's") above 14x, you may consider Pintaras Jaya Berhad (KLSE:PTARAS) as an attractive investment with its 8.6x P/E ratio. Although, it's not wise to just take the P/E at face value as there may be an explanation why it's limited.

While the market has experienced earnings growth lately, Pintaras Jaya Berhad's earnings have gone into reverse gear, which is not great. The P/E is probably low because investors think this poor earnings performance isn't going to get any better. If you still like the company, you'd be hoping this isn't the case so that you could potentially pick up some stock while it's out of favour.

Check out our latest analysis for Pintaras Jaya Berhad

pe

If you'd like to see what analysts are forecasting going forward, you should check out our free report on Pintaras Jaya Berhad.

Is There Any Growth For Pintaras Jaya Berhad?

There's an inherent assumption that a company should underperform the market for P/E ratios like Pintaras Jaya Berhad's to be considered reasonable.

Taking a look back first, the company's earnings per share growth last year wasn't something to get excited about as it posted a disappointing decline of 36%. Even so, admirably EPS has lifted 58% in aggregate from three years ago, notwithstanding the last 12 months. Although it's been a bumpy ride, it's still fair to say the earnings growth recently has been more than adequate for the company.

Turning to the outlook, the next three years should generate growth of 27% per year as estimated by the three analysts watching the company. Meanwhile, the rest of the market is forecast to only expand by 8.9% each year, which is noticeably less attractive.

With this information, we find it odd that Pintaras Jaya Berhad is trading at a P/E lower than the market. Apparently some shareholders are doubtful of the forecasts and have been accepting significantly lower selling prices.

Story continues

What We Can Learn From Pintaras Jaya Berhad's P/E?

While the price-to-earnings ratio shouldn't be the defining factor in whether you buy a stock or not, it's quite a capable barometer of earnings expectations.

Our examination of Pintaras Jaya Berhad's analyst forecasts revealed that its superior earnings outlook isn't contributing to its P/E anywhere near as much as we would have predicted. When we see a strong earnings outlook with faster-than-market growth, we assume potential risks are what might be placing significant pressure on the P/E ratio. At least price risks look to be very low, but investors seem to think future earnings could see a lot of volatility.

You always need to take note of risks, for example - Pintaras Jaya Berhad has 4 warning signs we think you should be aware of.

If these risks are making you reconsider your opinion on Pintaras Jaya Berhad, explore our interactive list of high quality stocks to get an idea of what else is out there.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

Join A Paid User Research Session

You’ll receive a US$30 Amazon Gift card for 1 hour of your time while helping us build better investing tools for the individual investors like yourself. Sign up here