Investors in Arlo Technologies (NYSE:ARLO) have made a notable return of 57% over the past three years

It might be of some concern to shareholders to see the Arlo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ARLO) share price down 21% in the last month. But that doesn't change the fact that the returns over the last three years have been pleasing. In fact, the company's share price bested the return of its market index in that time, posting a gain of 57%.

So let's assess the underlying fundamentals over the last 3 years and see if they've moved in lock-step with shareholder returns.

Arlo Technologies isn't currently profitable, so most analysts would look to revenue growth to get an idea of how fast the underlying business is growing. Shareholders of unprofitable companies usually expect strong revenue growth. Some companies are willing to postpone profitability to grow revenue faster, but in that case one does expect good top-line growth.

Arlo Technologies' revenue trended up 8.8% each year over three years. That's pretty nice growth. While the share price has done well, compounding at 16% yearly, over three years, that move doesn't seem over the top. Of course, valuation is quite sensitive to the rate of growth. Keep in mind that the strength of the balance sheet impacts the options open to the company.

The company's revenue and earnings (over time) are depicted in the image below (click to see the exact numbers).

We like that insiders have been buying shares in the last twelve months. Even so, future earnings will be far more important to whether current shareholders make money. If you are thinking of buying or selling Arlo Technologies stock, you should check out this free report showing analyst profit forecasts.

A Different Perspective

We can sympathize with Arlo Technologies about their 10% loss for the year, but the silver lining is that the broader market return was worse, at around -14%. Shareholders who have held for three years might be relatively sanguine about the recent weakness, given they have made 16% per year for three years. Given the three year returns are better than the return over the last year, it might be that the broader market has weighed on the stock recently. While it is well worth considering the different impacts that market conditions can have on the share price, there are other factors that are even more important. Even so, be aware that Arlo Technologies is showing 2 warning signs in our investment analysis , you should know about...

Arlo Technologies is not the only stock that insiders are buying. For those who like to find winning investments this free list of growing companies with recent insider purchasing, could be just the ticket.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on US exchanges.

