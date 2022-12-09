Investors in Ashtead Technology Holdings (LON:AT.) have made a impressive return of 106% over the past year

Unfortunately, investing is risky - companies can and do go bankrupt. On the other hand, if you find a high quality business to buy (at the right price) you can more than double your money! Take, for example Ashtead Technology Holdings Plc (LON:AT.). Its share price is already up an impressive 106% in the last twelve months. Also pleasing for shareholders was the 27% gain in the last three months. We'll need to follow Ashtead Technology Holdings for a while to get a better sense of its share price trend, since it hasn't been listed for particularly long.

Now it's worth having a look at the company's fundamentals too, because that will help us determine if the long term shareholder return has matched the performance of the underlying business.

In his essay The Superinvestors of Graham-and-Doddsville Warren Buffett described how share prices do not always rationally reflect the value of a business. By comparing earnings per share (EPS) and share price changes over time, we can get a feel for how investor attitudes to a company have morphed over time.

Ashtead Technology Holdings went from making a loss to reporting a profit, in the last year.

When a company has just transitioned to profitability, earnings per share growth is not always the best way to look at the share price action.

We think that the revenue growth of 28% could have some investors interested. We do see some companies suppress earnings in order to accelerate revenue growth.

The image below shows how earnings and revenue have tracked over time (if you click on the image you can see greater detail).

It's probably worth noting that the CEO is paid less than the median at similar sized companies. It's always worth keeping an eye on CEO pay, but a more important question is whether the company will grow earnings throughout the years. You can see what analysts are predicting for Ashtead Technology Holdings in this interactive graph of future profit estimates.

A Different Perspective

It's nice to see that Ashtead Technology Holdings shareholders have gained 106% over the last year. And the share price momentum remains respectable, with a gain of 27% in the last three months. Demand for the stock from multiple parties is pushing the price higher; it could be that word is getting out about its virtues as a business. Before deciding if you like the current share price, check how Ashtead Technology Holdings scores on these 3 valuation metrics.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on GB exchanges.

