Investors in Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN) have made a solid return of 188% over the past five years

Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN) shareholders have seen the share price descend 11% over the month. But that scarcely detracts from the really solid long term returns generated by the company over five years. We think most investors would be happy with the 188% return, over that period. We think it's more important to dwell on the long term returns than the short term returns. The more important question is whether the stock is too cheap or too expensive today.

Let's take a look at the underlying fundamentals over the longer term, and see if they've been consistent with shareholders returns.

To quote Buffett, 'Ships will sail around the world but the Flat Earth Society will flourish. There will continue to be wide discrepancies between price and value in the marketplace...' One way to examine how market sentiment has changed over time is to look at the interaction between a company's share price and its earnings per share (EPS).

During five years of share price growth, Aspen Technology achieved compound earnings per share (EPS) growth of 23% per year. This EPS growth is remarkably close to the 24% average annual increase in the share price. That suggests that the market sentiment around the company hasn't changed much over that time. In fact, the share price seems to largely reflect the EPS growth.

The image below shows how EPS has tracked over time (if you click on the image you can see greater detail).

A Different Perspective

Aspen Technology provided a TSR of 2.3% over the last twelve months. But that was short of the market average. It's probably a good sign that the company has an even better long term track record, having provided shareholders with an annual TSR of 24% over five years. It may well be that this is a business worth popping on the watching, given the continuing positive reception, over time, from the market. If you would like to research Aspen Technology in more detail then you might want to take a look at whether insiders have been buying or selling shares in the company.

