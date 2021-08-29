Investors in Aston Martin Lagonda Global Holdings (LON:AML) have made a notable return of 72% over the past year

The simplest way to invest in stocks is to buy exchange traded funds. But you can significantly boost your returns by picking above-average stocks. For example, the Aston Martin Lagonda Global Holdings plc (LON:AML) share price is up 72% in the last 1 year, clearly besting the market return of around 22% (not including dividends). That's a solid performance by our standards! Note that businesses generally develop over the long term, so the returns over the last year might not reflect a long term trend.

Now it's worth having a look at the company's fundamentals too, because that will help us determine if the long term shareholder return has matched the performance of the underlying business.

Given that Aston Martin Lagonda Global Holdings didn't make a profit in the last twelve months, we'll focus on revenue growth to form a quick view of its business development. Shareholders of unprofitable companies usually expect strong revenue growth. That's because fast revenue growth can be easily extrapolated to forecast profits, often of considerable size.

Over the last twelve months, Aston Martin Lagonda Global Holdings' revenue grew by 34%. That's a fairly respectable growth rate. Buyers pushed the share price 72% in response, which isn't unreasonable. If revenue stays on trend, there may be plenty more share price gains to come. But it's crucial to check profitability and cash flow before forming a view on the future.

The graphic below depicts how earnings and revenue have changed over time (unveil the exact values by clicking on the image).

It's probably worth noting we've seen significant insider buying in the last quarter, which we consider a positive. On the other hand, we think the revenue and earnings trends are much more meaningful measures of the business. So it makes a lot of sense to check out what analysts think Aston Martin Lagonda Global Holdings will earn in the future (free profit forecasts).

Aston Martin Lagonda Global Holdings boasts a total shareholder return of 72% for the last year. Unfortunately the share price is down 7.9% over the last quarter. It may simply be that the share price got ahead of itself, although there may have been fundamental developments that are weighing on it. It's always interesting to track share price performance over the longer term. But to understand Aston Martin Lagonda Global Holdings better, we need to consider many other factors. Even so, be aware that Aston Martin Lagonda Global Holdings is showing 2 warning signs in our investment analysis , you should know about...

