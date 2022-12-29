Investors in AstroNova (NASDAQ:ALOT) have unfortunately lost 9.3% over the last five years

Simply Wall St
·3 min read

For many, the main point of investing is to generate higher returns than the overall market. But every investor is virtually certain to have both over-performing and under-performing stocks. At this point some shareholders may be questioning their investment in AstroNova, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALOT), since the last five years saw the share price fall 13%.

Now let's have a look at the company's fundamentals, and see if the long term shareholder return has matched the performance of the underlying business.

See our latest analysis for AstroNova

While AstroNova made a small profit, in the last year, we think that the market is probably more focussed on the top line growth at the moment. Generally speaking, we'd consider a stock like this alongside loss-making companies, simply because the quantum of the profit is so low. For shareholders to have confidence a company will grow profits significantly, it must grow revenue.

In the last five years AstroNova saw its revenue shrink by 0.7% per year. While far from catastrophic that is not good. The stock hasn't done well for shareholders in the last five years, falling 2%, annualized. But it doesn't surprise given the falling revenue. It might be worth watching for signs of a turnaround - buyers are probably expecting one.

You can see below how earnings and revenue have changed over time (discover the exact values by clicking on the image).

earnings-and-revenue-growth
earnings-and-revenue-growth

It's good to see that there was some significant insider buying in the last three months. That's a positive. That said, we think earnings and revenue growth trends are even more important factors to consider. It might be well worthwhile taking a look at our free report on AstroNova's earnings, revenue and cash flow.

What About The Total Shareholder Return (TSR)?

We'd be remiss not to mention the difference between AstroNova's total shareholder return (TSR) and its share price return. Arguably the TSR is a more complete return calculation because it accounts for the value of dividends (as if they were reinvested), along with the hypothetical value of any discounted capital that have been offered to shareholders. Dividends have been really beneficial for AstroNova shareholders, and that cash payout explains why its total shareholder loss of 9.3%, over the last 5 years, isn't as bad as the share price return.

A Different Perspective

While it's certainly disappointing to see that AstroNova shares lost 11% throughout the year, that wasn't as bad as the market loss of 24%. Given the total loss of 1.8% per year over five years, it seems returns have deteriorated in the last twelve months. Whilst Baron Rothschild does tell the investor "buy when there's blood in the streets, even if the blood is your own", buyers would need to examine the data carefully to be comfortable that the business itself is sound. It's always interesting to track share price performance over the longer term. But to understand AstroNova better, we need to consider many other factors. Even so, be aware that AstroNova is showing 4 warning signs in our investment analysis , and 2 of those are a bit concerning...

If you like to buy stocks alongside management, then you might just love this free list of companies. (Hint: insiders have been buying them).

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on US exchanges.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

Join A Paid User Research Session
You’ll receive a US$30 Amazon Gift card for 1 hour of your time while helping us build better investing tools for the individual investors like yourself. Sign up here

Recommended Stories

  • J.P. Morgan Sees 70% Upside for These 2 Auto Stocks

    There’s been a lot of talk about the downward economic pressures that have pummeled the markets in 2022 – maybe too much such talk. Yes, the S&P 500 is down almost 21%, and the NASDAQ is down 35%, but investors can still find sound opportunities. J.P. Morgan analyst Ryan Brinkman has been sorting through the automotive industry stocks, and he’s found several that are worth a closer look. So let’s do just that. We know that the auto industry has its own particular headwinds, including the ongoing

  • Tesla CEO Elon Musk Could Have Had His First Margin Call for Twitter Loan

    Based on the agreement Elon Musk signed to help fund his Twitter purchase, he has experienced his first margin call because of Tesla's stock-price declines.

  • 3 Energy Pipeline Stocks for Strong Yield, Inflation Hedge

    DCP Midstream Partners (DCP), Global Partners LP (GLP) and Delek Logistics Partners (DKL) are among the best inflation-protected investments in today's markets.

  • 2 Artificial Intelligence Stocks to Buy Hand Over Fist in 2023 and 1 to Avoid Like the Plague

    AI can be a $1.8 trillion opportunity by 2030, which means there's plenty of promise, and potentially some danger, built into this cutting-edge trend.

  • Dow up nearly 400 points as jobless claims data deemed ‘welcome news for the Fed’

    U.S. stock index futures bounce back on Thursday after the Nasdaq nearly hit a 30-month low a day earlier as the market looked set to erase some of its recent losses on the second-to-last trading day of the year.

  • Forget Micron (MU), Buy These 3 Semiconductor Stocks Instead

    Here, we pick three semiconductor stocks that are better buys than Micron Technology (MU), given its gloomy near-term prospects amid the declining demand for memory chips and recent restructuring plans.

  • 2 Explosive Stocks Down 75% to 92% to Buy Before 2023

    The market events of the past year have discounted stocks across a variety of industries. Today, we're going to take a look at two such stocks that are trading down by approximately 75% to 92% over the trailing 12 months, but both of which could still enrich investors' portfolios many times over in the long term. Upstart (NASDAQ: UPST), a platform that uses artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning to assess risk and determine approvals for people using additional factors like education and income, is seeking to change this dated system.

  • Why a 2023 Bear Market Could Lead You to Lasting Wealth

    The Ark Innovation ETF -- which is a good proxy for hypergrowth yet (mostly) unprofitable companies -- went from one of the best-performing exchange-traded funds (ETFs) to a major laggard. At its peak in late Feb. 2021, the Ark Innovation ETF was up a staggering 684% since its inception in Oct. 2014, compared with a 203% gain for the Nasdaq during the same time frame. Fast-forward to Dec. 26, 2022, and the Ark Innovation ETF is down 80% from that high and is now underperforming the Nasdaq by a wide margin.

  • Biotech: 3 Profitable Bios Worth Owning

    The biotechnology space can be a difficult area to generate profits. Drugs take years to develop and often fail FDA approval. Today we will look at three top biotech stocks that are very profitable and have attractive future prospects.

  • Time to Lean Into These 3 ‘Oversold’ Stocks, Say Analysts

    The last 12 months have seen a combination of volatile trading and a relentlessly downward trend in the stock market. The end result, in this last week of the year, is broad based losses – a 21% ytd drop in the S&P 500, and 35% in the NASDAQ – that have hurt investors and cut into portfolio returns. But even in a bearish year, investors can still find islands of opportunity. The key here is to recognize those stocks that are oversold, that have seen worse losses than they should have. These are

  • Want to Invest Like Warren Buffett? Buy These 2 Top Stocks and Hold Them Forever

    The Oracle of Omaha's preferred length of time to hold an investment is "forever" -- which is quite a long holding period. It's perfectly fine to consider following Buffett into a couple of his stock positions as long as you're willing to be as patient as he is and refrain from selling for quite some time. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE: JNJ) only accounts for around 0.02% of Buffett's portfolio, but it's a strong example of how and why his investing strategy is successful over time.

  • 2022 killed the cheap money era. Here’s what the next decade has in store

    “I think you occasionally get a turning of the investment and economic age, and we're at one of those now after over a decade of near-zero interest rates,” said George Ball, chairman of Sanders Morris Harris.

  • Best Income Stocks to Buy for December 28th

    RRR, SCHN and ADT made it to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) income stocks list on December 28, 2022.

  • Enterprise Products Partners (EPD) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

    Enterprise Products Partners (EPD) closed the most recent trading day at $23.76, moving -1.37% from the previous trading session.

  • 1 Warren Buffett Stock I Wouldn't Touch With a 10-Foot Pole

    Warren Buffett and his company Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A) (NYSE: BRK.B) made some excellent investments over the years. One of those famed investments is Coca-Cola (NYSE: KO), which he first purchased shares of in 1988. From 1995 on, few investors understand that Coca-Cola underperformed the broader market (I'm using the S&P 500 as the comparison) by a significant margin.

  • GE Healthcare will join S&P 500 as soon as it begins trading

    GE Healthcare Technologies Inc. will be an S&P 500 stock as soon as it officially exists. General Electric Co. (GE) expects to spin off its healthcare arm into a separately traded company on Jan. 4, and S&P Dow Jones Indices announced Wednesday afternoon that the new company will be included in the S&P 500 (SPX) as of that day. The new stock will replace Vornado Realty Trust (VNO) which will move down to the S&P Midcap 400, S&P Dow Jones Indices announced.

  • Bitcoin Miner Argo Blockchain Will Avoid Bankruptcy With $100M Bailout From Novogratz’s Galaxy Digital

    Galaxy will also loan $35 million to Argo as part of the deal.

  • Want to Collect a Dividend Every Month Next Year? Buy These 3 High-Yielding Stocks

    Dividend stocks typically pay a dividend every three months. Three stocks that together can generate regular, monthly income for your portfolio are Merck & Co. (NYSE: MRK), Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE: RY), and Camping World Holdings (NYSE: CWH). Merck is a top drug manufacturer with one of the best-selling products in the healthcare industry, Keytruda.

  • 5 Companies With Huge Free Cash Flow

    These five companies have major free cash flow. If history continues to repeat itself, this makes them good long-term bets.

  • 'A perfect storm': It's anyone's guess when Tesla stock will stop tanking

    The bottom in Tesla's stock is still being searched for.