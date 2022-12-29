Investors in AstroNova (NASDAQ:ALOT) have unfortunately lost 9.3% over the last five years

For many, the main point of investing is to generate higher returns than the overall market. But every investor is virtually certain to have both over-performing and under-performing stocks. At this point some shareholders may be questioning their investment in AstroNova, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALOT), since the last five years saw the share price fall 13%.

Now let's have a look at the company's fundamentals, and see if the long term shareholder return has matched the performance of the underlying business.

While AstroNova made a small profit, in the last year, we think that the market is probably more focussed on the top line growth at the moment. Generally speaking, we'd consider a stock like this alongside loss-making companies, simply because the quantum of the profit is so low. For shareholders to have confidence a company will grow profits significantly, it must grow revenue.

In the last five years AstroNova saw its revenue shrink by 0.7% per year. While far from catastrophic that is not good. The stock hasn't done well for shareholders in the last five years, falling 2%, annualized. But it doesn't surprise given the falling revenue. It might be worth watching for signs of a turnaround - buyers are probably expecting one.

You can see below how earnings and revenue have changed over time (discover the exact values by clicking on the image).

It's good to see that there was some significant insider buying in the last three months. That's a positive. That said, we think earnings and revenue growth trends are even more important factors to consider. It might be well worthwhile taking a look at our free report on AstroNova's earnings, revenue and cash flow.

What About The Total Shareholder Return (TSR)?

We'd be remiss not to mention the difference between AstroNova's total shareholder return (TSR) and its share price return. Arguably the TSR is a more complete return calculation because it accounts for the value of dividends (as if they were reinvested), along with the hypothetical value of any discounted capital that have been offered to shareholders. Dividends have been really beneficial for AstroNova shareholders, and that cash payout explains why its total shareholder loss of 9.3%, over the last 5 years, isn't as bad as the share price return.

A Different Perspective

While it's certainly disappointing to see that AstroNova shares lost 11% throughout the year, that wasn't as bad as the market loss of 24%. Given the total loss of 1.8% per year over five years, it seems returns have deteriorated in the last twelve months. Whilst Baron Rothschild does tell the investor "buy when there's blood in the streets, even if the blood is your own", buyers would need to examine the data carefully to be comfortable that the business itself is sound. It's always interesting to track share price performance over the longer term. But to understand AstroNova better, we need to consider many other factors. Even so, be aware that AstroNova is showing 4 warning signs in our investment analysis , and 2 of those are a bit concerning...

