Investors in Aziyo Biologics (NASDAQ:AZYO) have unfortunately lost 38% over the last year

Investors can approximate the average market return by buying an index fund. But if you buy individual stocks, you can do both better or worse than that. That downside risk was realized by Aziyo Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZYO) shareholders over the last year, as the share price declined 38%. That's disappointing when you consider the market declined 10%. Because Aziyo Biologics hasn't been listed for many years, the market is still learning about how the business performs. It's down 43% in about a quarter.

Since shareholders are down over the longer term, lets look at the underlying fundamentals over the that time and see if they've been consistent with returns.

Because Aziyo Biologics made a loss in the last twelve months, we think the market is probably more focussed on revenue and revenue growth, at least for now. Generally speaking, companies without profits are expected to grow revenue every year, and at a good clip. That's because it's hard to be confident a company will be sustainable if revenue growth is negligible, and it never makes a profit.

Aziyo Biologics' revenue didn't grow at all in the last year. In fact, it fell 3.3%. That's not what investors generally want to see. The stock price has languished lately, falling 38% in a year. What would you expect when revenue is falling, and it doesn't make a profit? We think most holders must believe revenue growth will improve, or else costs will decline.

You can see below how earnings and revenue have changed over time (discover the exact values by clicking on the image).

It's good to see that there was some significant insider buying in the last three months. That's a positive. That said, we think earnings and revenue growth trends are even more important factors to consider. So it makes a lot of sense to check out what analysts think Aziyo Biologics will earn in the future (free profit forecasts).

A Different Perspective

Aziyo Biologics shareholders are down 38% for the year, even worse than the market loss of 10%. That's disappointing, but it's worth keeping in mind that the market-wide selling wouldn't have helped. Notably, the loss over the last year isn't as bad as the 43% drop in the last three months. This probably signals that the business has recently disappointed shareholders - it will take time to win them back. It's always interesting to track share price performance over the longer term. But to understand Aziyo Biologics better, we need to consider many other factors. Case in point: We've spotted 6 warning signs for Aziyo Biologics you should be aware of, and 2 of them are a bit unpleasant.

Aziyo Biologics is not the only stock insiders are buying. So take a peek at this free list of growing companies with insider buying.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on US exchanges.

