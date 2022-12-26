Investors in Balwin Properties (JSE:BWN) have unfortunately lost 19% over the last five years

While it may not be enough for some shareholders, we think it is good to see the Balwin Properties Limited (JSE:BWN) share price up 11% in a single quarter. But over the last half decade, the stock has not performed well. After all, the share price is down 41% in that time, significantly under-performing the market.

So let's have a look and see if the longer term performance of the company has been in line with the underlying business' progress.

There is no denying that markets are sometimes efficient, but prices do not always reflect underlying business performance. One flawed but reasonable way to assess how sentiment around a company has changed is to compare the earnings per share (EPS) with the share price.

During the five years over which the share price declined, Balwin Properties' earnings per share (EPS) dropped by 8.3% each year. This change in EPS is reasonably close to the 10% average annual decrease in the share price. This implies that the market has had a fairly steady view of the stock. Rather, the share price change has reflected changes in earnings per share.

You can see how EPS has changed over time in the image below (click on the chart to see the exact values).

What About Dividends?

It is important to consider the total shareholder return, as well as the share price return, for any given stock. The TSR is a return calculation that accounts for the value of cash dividends (assuming that any dividend received was reinvested) and the calculated value of any discounted capital raisings and spin-offs. It's fair to say that the TSR gives a more complete picture for stocks that pay a dividend. In the case of Balwin Properties, it has a TSR of -19% for the last 5 years. That exceeds its share price return that we previously mentioned. This is largely a result of its dividend payments!

A Different Perspective

Balwin Properties shareholders are down 1.2% for the year (even including dividends), but the market itself is up 5.5%. However, keep in mind that even the best stocks will sometimes underperform the market over a twelve month period. However, the loss over the last year isn't as bad as the 4% per annum loss investors have suffered over the last half decade. We'd need to see some sustained improvements in the key metrics before we could muster much enthusiasm. It's always interesting to track share price performance over the longer term. But to understand Balwin Properties better, we need to consider many other factors. To that end, you should learn about the 4 warning signs we've spotted with Balwin Properties (including 2 which make us uncomfortable) .

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on ZA exchanges.

