Is Investors Bancorp (ISBC) Stock a Suitable Value Pick Now?

Value investing is easily one of the most popular ways to find great stocks in any market environment. After all, who wouldn’t want to find stocks that are either flying under the radar and are compelling buys, or offer up tantalizing discounts when compared to fair value?



One way to find these companies is by looking at several key metrics and financial ratios, many of which are crucial in the value stock selection process. Let’s put Investors Bancorp, Inc. ISBC stock into this equation and find out if it is a good choice for value-oriented investors right now, or if investors subscribing to this methodology should look elsewhere for top picks:



PE Ratio



A key metric that value investors always look at is the Price to Earnings Ratio, or PE for short. This shows us how much investors are willing to pay for each dollar of earnings in a given stock, and is easily one of the most popular financial ratios in the world. The best use of the PE ratio is to compare the stock’s current PE ratio with: a) where this ratio has been in the past; b) how it compares to the average for the industry/sector; and c) how it compares to the market as a whole.



On this front, Investors Bancorp has a trailing twelve months PE ratio of 15.77, as you can see in the chart below:









This level actually compares pretty favorably with the market at large, as the PE for the S&P 500 stands at about 19.15. If we focus on the long-term PE trend, Investors Bancorp’s current PE level puts it below its midpoint over the past five years. Moreover, the current level is fairly below the highs for this stock, suggesting it might be a good entry point.









However, the stock’s PE compares unfavorably with the industry’s trailing twelve months PE ratio, which stands at 13.60. This indicates that the stock is relatively overvalued right now, compared to its peers.









We should also point out that Investors Bancorp has a forward PE ratio (price relative to this year’s earnings) of 15.92, so we might say that the forward earnings estimates indicate that the company’s share price will likely appreciate in the near future.



P/S Ratio



Another key metric to note is the Price/Sales ratio. This approach compares a given stock’s price to its total sales, where a lower reading is generally considered better. Some people like this metric more than other value-focused ones because it looks at sales, something that is far harder to manipulate with accounting tricks than earnings.



Right now, Investors Bancorp has a P/S ratio of about 3.08. This is a bit lower than the S&P 500 average, which comes in at 3.33 right now. Also, as we can see in the chart below, this is well below the highs for this stock in particular over the past few years.









If anything, ISBC is in the lower end of its range in the time period from a P/S metric, suggesting some level of undervalued trading—at least compared to historical norms.



Broad Value Outlook



In aggregate, Investors Bancorp currently has a Zacks Value Style Score of B, putting it into the top 40% of all stocks we cover from this look. This makes Investors Bancorp a solid choice for value investors, and some of its other key metrics make this pretty clear too.



For example, the PEG ratio for Investors Bancorp is 1.33, a level that is slightly lower than the industry average of 1.66. The PEG ratio is a modified PE ratio that takes into account the stock’s earnings growth rate. Clearly, ISBC is a solid choice on the value front from multiple angles.



What About the Stock Overall?



Though Investors Bancorp might be a good choice for value investors, there are plenty of other factors to consider before investing in this name. In particular, it is worth noting that the company has a Growth grade of F and a Momentum score of D. This gives ISBC a Zacks VGM score—or its overarching fundamental grade—of D. (You can read more about the Zacks Style Scores here >>)



Meanwhile, the company’s recent earnings estimates have been encouraging. The current quarter has seen one estimate go higher in the past sixty days compared to none lower, while the full year estimate has seen two upward and zero downward revisions in the same time period.



As a result, the current quarter consensus estimate has risen by 5.3% in the past two months, while the full year estimate has increased 4.1%. You can see the consensus estimate trend and recent price action for the stock in the chart below:

Investors Bancorp, Inc. Price and Consensus

Investors Bancorp, Inc. Price and Consensus More Investors Bancorp, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Investors Bancorp, Inc. Quote This favorable trend is why the stock has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) and why we are looking for outperformance from the company in the near term.



Bottom Line



Investors Bancorp is an inspired choice for value investors, as it is hard to beat its incredible lineup of statistics on this front. Furthermore, a robust industry rank (among the Top 24%) and a solid Zacks Rank instills investor confidence.



However, it is hard to get too excited about this company overall as over the past two years, the industry has underperformed the broader market, as you can see below:









Despite the poor past performance of the industry, a good industry rank signals that the stock is likely to benefit from favorable broader factors in the immediate future. Add to this the positive estimate revisions and robust value metrics, and we believe that we have a strong value contender in Investors Bancorp.



Breakout Biotech Stocks with Triple-Digit Profit Potential



The biotech sector is projected to surge beyond $775 billion by 2024 as scientists develop treatments for thousands of diseases. They’re also finding ways to edit the human genome to literally erase our vulnerability to these diseases.



Zacks has just released Century of Biology: 7 Biotech Stocks to Buy Right Now to help investors profit from 7 stocks poised for outperformance. Our recent biotech recommendations have produced gains of +98%, +119% and +164% in as little as 1 month. The stocks in this report could perform even better.



See these 7 breakthrough stocks now>>

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



Investors Bancorp, Inc. (ISBC) : Free Stock Analysis Report



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.



Zacks Investment Research