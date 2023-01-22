Investors in Bank Islam Malaysia Berhad (KLSE:BIMB) have unfortunately lost 18% over the last year

Investors can approximate the average market return by buying an index fund. Active investors aim to buy stocks that vastly outperform the market - but in the process, they risk under-performance. That downside risk was realized by Bank Islam Malaysia Berhad (KLSE:BIMB) shareholders over the last year, as the share price declined 21%. That contrasts poorly with the market decline of 2.6%. Bank Islam Malaysia Berhad may have better days ahead, of course; we've only looked at a one year period.

With that in mind, it's worth seeing if the company's underlying fundamentals have been the driver of long term performance, or if there are some discrepancies.

While the efficient markets hypothesis continues to be taught by some, it has been proven that markets are over-reactive dynamic systems, and investors are not always rational. By comparing earnings per share (EPS) and share price changes over time, we can get a feel for how investor attitudes to a company have morphed over time.

Unfortunately Bank Islam Malaysia Berhad reported an EPS drop of 15% for the last year. The share price decline of 21% is actually more than the EPS drop. Unsurprisingly, given the lack of EPS growth, the market seems to be more cautious about the stock. The P/E ratio of 12.00 also points to the negative market sentiment.

The graphic below depicts how EPS has changed over time (unveil the exact values by clicking on the image).

What About Dividends?

When looking at investment returns, it is important to consider the difference between total shareholder return (TSR) and share price return. The TSR incorporates the value of any spin-offs or discounted capital raisings, along with any dividends, based on the assumption that the dividends are reinvested. Arguably, the TSR gives a more comprehensive picture of the return generated by a stock. We note that for Bank Islam Malaysia Berhad the TSR over the last 1 year was -18%, which is better than the share price return mentioned above. The dividends paid by the company have thusly boosted the total shareholder return.

A Different Perspective

Given that the market gained 2.6% in the last year, Bank Islam Malaysia Berhad shareholders might be miffed that they lost 18% (even including dividends). However, keep in mind that even the best stocks will sometimes underperform the market over a twelve month period. The share price decline has continued throughout the most recent three months, down 0.4%, suggesting an absence of enthusiasm from investors. Basically, most investors should be wary of buying into a poor-performing stock, unless the business itself has clearly improved. It's always interesting to track share price performance over the longer term. But to understand Bank Islam Malaysia Berhad better, we need to consider many other factors. Case in point: We've spotted 2 warning signs for Bank Islam Malaysia Berhad you should be aware of, and 1 of them doesn't sit too well with us.

