Investors in Beeks Financial Cloud Group (LON:BKS) have made a strong return of 136% over the past five years

The worst result, after buying shares in a company (assuming no leverage), would be if you lose all the money you put in. But when you pick a company that is really flourishing, you can make more than 100%. For example, the Beeks Financial Cloud Group plc (LON:BKS) share price has soared 134% in the last half decade. Most would be very happy with that. In the last week shares have slid back 1.0%.

So let's investigate and see if the longer term performance of the company has been in line with the underlying business' progress.

We don't think that Beeks Financial Cloud Group's modest trailing twelve month profit has the market's full attention at the moment. We think revenue is probably a better guide. As a general rule, we think this kind of company is more comparable to loss-making stocks, since the actual profit is so low. It would be hard to believe in a more profitable future without growing revenues.

For the last half decade, Beeks Financial Cloud Group can boast revenue growth at a rate of 27% per year. Even measured against other revenue-focussed companies, that's a good result. So it's not entirely surprising that the share price reflected this performance by increasing at a rate of 18% per year, in that time. This suggests the market has well and truly recognized the progress the business has made. Beeks Financial Cloud Group seems like a high growth stock - so growth investors might want to add it to their watchlist.

The company's revenue and earnings (over time) are depicted in the image below (click to see the exact numbers).

We're pleased to report that the CEO is remunerated more modestly than most CEOs at similarly capitalized companies. It's always worth keeping an eye on CEO pay, but a more important question is whether the company will grow earnings throughout the years. This free report showing analyst forecasts should help you form a view on Beeks Financial Cloud Group

What About The Total Shareholder Return (TSR)?

Investors should note that there's a difference between Beeks Financial Cloud Group's total shareholder return (TSR) and its share price change, which we've covered above. Arguably the TSR is a more complete return calculation because it accounts for the value of dividends (as if they were reinvested), along with the hypothetical value of any discounted capital that have been offered to shareholders. Its history of dividend payouts mean that Beeks Financial Cloud Group's TSR of 136% over the last 5 years is better than the share price return.

A Different Perspective

While the broader market gained around 4.3% in the last year, Beeks Financial Cloud Group shareholders lost 10%. However, keep in mind that even the best stocks will sometimes underperform the market over a twelve month period. On the bright side, long term shareholders have made money, with a gain of 19% per year over half a decade. It could be that the recent sell-off is an opportunity, so it may be worth checking the fundamental data for signs of a long term growth trend. It's always interesting to track share price performance over the longer term. But to understand Beeks Financial Cloud Group better, we need to consider many other factors. Even so, be aware that Beeks Financial Cloud Group is showing 3 warning signs in our investment analysis , you should know about...

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on GB exchanges.

