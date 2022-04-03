Investors bid Blackline Safety (TSE:BLN) up CA$45m despite increasing losses YoY, taking five-year CAGR to 14%

Stock pickers are generally looking for stocks that will outperform the broader market. And while active stock picking involves risks (and requires diversification) it can also provide excess returns. For example, the Blackline Safety Corp. (TSE:BLN) share price is up 97% in the last 5 years, clearly besting the market return of around 37% (ignoring dividends).

Since it's been a strong week for Blackline Safety shareholders, let's have a look at trend of the longer term fundamentals.

Blackline Safety wasn't profitable in the last twelve months, it is unlikely we'll see a strong correlation between its share price and its earnings per share (EPS). Arguably revenue is our next best option. When a company doesn't make profits, we'd generally expect to see good revenue growth. Some companies are willing to postpone profitability to grow revenue faster, but in that case one does expect good top-line growth.

In the last 5 years Blackline Safety saw its revenue grow at 35% per year. That's well above most pre-profit companies. It's good to see that the stock has 14%, but not entirely surprising given revenue shows strong growth. If the strong revenue growth continues, we'd expect the share price to follow, in time. Of course, you'll have to research the business more fully to figure out if this is an attractive opportunity.

The company's revenue and earnings (over time) are depicted in the image below (click to see the exact numbers).

We consider it positive that insiders have made significant purchases in the last year. Even so, future earnings will be far more important to whether current shareholders make money. You can see what analysts are predicting for Blackline Safety in this interactive graph of future profit estimates.

A Different Perspective

Investors in Blackline Safety had a tough year, with a total loss of 27%, against a market gain of about 20%. However, keep in mind that even the best stocks will sometimes underperform the market over a twelve month period. Longer term investors wouldn't be so upset, since they would have made 14%, each year, over five years. If the fundamental data continues to indicate long term sustainable growth, the current sell-off could be an opportunity worth considering. It's always interesting to track share price performance over the longer term. But to understand Blackline Safety better, we need to consider many other factors. Case in point: We've spotted 3 warning signs for Blackline Safety you should be aware of, and 1 of them doesn't sit too well with us.

Blackline Safety is not the only stock insiders are buying. So take a peek at this free list of growing companies with insider buying.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on CA exchanges.

