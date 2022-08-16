Investors bid Emyria (ASX:EMD) up AU$18m despite increasing losses YoY, taking one-year return to 42%

The simplest way to invest in stocks is to buy exchange traded funds. But you can significantly boost your returns by picking above-average stocks. To wit, the Emyria Limited (ASX:EMD) share price is 42% higher than it was a year ago, much better than the market decline of around 6.5% (not including dividends) in the same period. If it can keep that out-performance up over the long term, investors will do very well! Note that businesses generally develop over the long term, so the returns over the last year might not reflect a long term trend.

Since it's been a strong week for Emyria shareholders, let's have a look at trend of the longer term fundamentals.

Emyria isn't currently profitable, so most analysts would look to revenue growth to get an idea of how fast the underlying business is growing. Shareholders of unprofitable companies usually expect strong revenue growth. Some companies are willing to postpone profitability to grow revenue faster, but in that case one does expect good top-line growth.

In the last year Emyria saw its revenue shrink by 6.7%. The stock is up 42% in that time, a fine performance given the revenue drop. To us that means that there isn't a lot of correlation between the past revenue performance and the share price, but a closer look at analyst forecasts and the bottom line may well explain a lot.

The image below shows how earnings and revenue have tracked over time (if you click on the image you can see greater detail).

A Different Perspective

Emyria shareholders should be happy with the total gain of 42% over the last twelve months. We regret to report that the share price is down 6.9% over ninety days. It may simply be that the share price got ahead of itself, although there may have been fundamental developments that are weighing on it. It's always interesting to track share price performance over the longer term. But to understand Emyria better, we need to consider many other factors. Case in point: We've spotted 4 warning signs for Emyria you should be aware of, and 1 of them makes us a bit uncomfortable.

