Investors bid Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA) up US$290m despite increasing losses YoY, taking three-year CAGR to 58%

It hasn't been the best quarter for Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA) shareholders, since the share price has fallen 17% in that time. But that doesn't change the fact that the returns over the last three years have been very strong. In fact, the share price is up a full 297% compared to three years ago. After a run like that some may not be surprised to see prices moderate. The fundamental business performance will ultimately dictate whether the top is in, or if this is a stellar buying opportunity.

Since it's been a strong week for Intellia Therapeutics shareholders, let's have a look at trend of the longer term fundamentals.

Because Intellia Therapeutics made a loss in the last twelve months, we think the market is probably more focussed on revenue and revenue growth, at least for now. Shareholders of unprofitable companies usually expect strong revenue growth. That's because it's hard to be confident a company will be sustainable if revenue growth is negligible, and it never makes a profit.

Intellia Therapeutics actually saw its revenue drop by 4.2% per year over three years. So we wouldn't have expected the share price to gain 58% per year, but it has. It's a good reminder that expectations about the future, not the past history, always impact share prices.

You can see below how earnings and revenue have changed over time (discover the exact values by clicking on the image).

Intellia Therapeutics is a well known stock, with plenty of analyst coverage, suggesting some visibility into future growth. So it makes a lot of sense to check out what analysts think Intellia Therapeutics will earn in the future (free analyst consensus estimates)

A Different Perspective

We regret to report that Intellia Therapeutics shareholders are down 59% for the year. Unfortunately, that's worse than the broader market decline of 21%. However, it could simply be that the share price has been impacted by broader market jitters. It might be worth keeping an eye on the fundamentals, in case there's a good opportunity. On the bright side, long term shareholders have made money, with a gain of 20% per year over half a decade. It could be that the recent sell-off is an opportunity, so it may be worth checking the fundamental data for signs of a long term growth trend. It's always interesting to track share price performance over the longer term. But to understand Intellia Therapeutics better, we need to consider many other factors. Even so, be aware that Intellia Therapeutics is showing 4 warning signs in our investment analysis , and 1 of those can't be ignored...

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on US exchanges.

