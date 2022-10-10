Investors bid LSB Industries (NYSE:LXU) up US$89m despite increasing losses YoY, taking three-year CAGR to 55%

The worst result, after buying shares in a company (assuming no leverage), would be if you lose all the money you put in. But in contrast you can make much more than 100% if the company does well. To wit, the LSB Industries, Inc. (NYSE:LXU) share price has flown 273% in the last three years. Most would be happy with that. It's also good to see the share price up 17% over the last quarter.

Since the stock has added US$89m to its market cap in the past week alone, let's see if underlying performance has been driving long-term returns.

Given that LSB Industries didn't make a profit in the last twelve months, we'll focus on revenue growth to form a quick view of its business development. When a company doesn't make profits, we'd generally expect to see good revenue growth. As you can imagine, fast revenue growth, when maintained, often leads to fast profit growth.

LSB Industries' revenue trended up 25% each year over three years. That's well above most pre-profit companies. Along the way, the share price gained 55% per year, a solid pop by our standards. This suggests the market has recognized the progress the business has made, at least to a significant degree. Nonetheless, we'd say LSB Industries is still worth investigating - successful businesses can often keep growing for long periods.

You can see below how earnings and revenue have changed over time (discover the exact values by clicking on the image).

A Different Perspective

It's nice to see that LSB Industries shareholders have received a total shareholder return of 59% over the last year. That gain is better than the annual TSR over five years, which is 22%. Therefore it seems like sentiment around the company has been positive lately. Given the share price momentum remains strong, it might be worth taking a closer look at the stock, lest you miss an opportunity. While it is well worth considering the different impacts that market conditions can have on the share price, there are other factors that are even more important. Even so, be aware that LSB Industries is showing 2 warning signs in our investment analysis , you should know about...

