Investors bid Optiscan Imaging (ASX:OIL) up AU$25m despite increasing losses YoY, taking three-year CAGR to 59%

The worst result, after buying shares in a company (assuming no leverage), would be if you lose all the money you put in. But if you buy shares in a really great company, you can more than double your money. For instance the Optiscan Imaging Limited (ASX:OIL) share price is 300% higher than it was three years ago. Most would be happy with that. In the last week the share price is up 40%.

Since it's been a strong week for Optiscan Imaging shareholders, let's have a look at trend of the longer term fundamentals.

Optiscan Imaging wasn't profitable in the last twelve months, it is unlikely we'll see a strong correlation between its share price and its earnings per share (EPS). Arguably revenue is our next best option. Shareholders of unprofitable companies usually expect strong revenue growth. That's because it's hard to be confident a company will be sustainable if revenue growth is negligible, and it never makes a profit.

In the last 3 years Optiscan Imaging saw its revenue grow at 22% per year. That's much better than most loss-making companies. Along the way, the share price gained 59% per year, a solid pop by our standards. But it does seem like the market is paying attention to strong revenue growth. Nonetheless, we'd say Optiscan Imaging is still worth investigating - successful businesses can often keep growing for long periods.

You can see how earnings and revenue have changed over time in the image below (click on the chart to see the exact values).

We like that insiders have been buying shares in the last twelve months. Even so, future earnings will be far more important to whether current shareholders make money. It might be well worthwhile taking a look at our free report on Optiscan Imaging's earnings, revenue and cash flow.

A Different Perspective

Investors in Optiscan Imaging had a tough year, with a total loss of 18%, against a market gain of about 1.2%. Even the share prices of good stocks drop sometimes, but we want to see improvements in the fundamental metrics of a business, before getting too interested. Longer term investors wouldn't be so upset, since they would have made 7%, each year, over five years. It could be that the recent sell-off is an opportunity, so it may be worth checking the fundamental data for signs of a long term growth trend. While it is well worth considering the different impacts that market conditions can have on the share price, there are other factors that are even more important. Take risks, for example - Optiscan Imaging has 5 warning signs (and 3 which are a bit unpleasant) we think you should know about.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on AU exchanges.

