Investors bid Revance Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RVNC) up US$52m despite increasing losses YoY, taking three-year CAGR to 13%

Investors can buy low cost index fund if they want to receive the average market return. But in any diversified portfolio of stocks, you'll see some that fall short of the average. Unfortunately for shareholders, while the Revance Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVNC) share price is up 44% in the last three years, that falls short of the market return. Disappointingly, the share price is down 27% in the last year.

Since it's been a strong week for Revance Therapeutics shareholders, let's have a look at trend of the longer term fundamentals.

Given that Revance Therapeutics didn't make a profit in the last twelve months, we'll focus on revenue growth to form a quick view of its business development. When a company doesn't make profits, we'd generally expect to see good revenue growth. Some companies are willing to postpone profitability to grow revenue faster, but in that case one does expect good top-line growth.

Over the last three years Revance Therapeutics has grown its revenue at 119% annually. That's much better than most loss-making companies. While long-term shareholders have made money, the 13% per year gain over three years isn't that great given the rising market. We would have thought the top-line growth might have impressed buyers more. It could be that the stock was previously over-priced, or its losses might worry the market. But if you're looking for growth stocks, there might be an opportunity here.

The image below shows how earnings and revenue have tracked over time (if you click on the image you can see greater detail).

earnings-and-revenue-growth
earnings-and-revenue-growth

We like that insiders have been buying shares in the last twelve months. Having said that, most people consider earnings and revenue growth trends to be a more meaningful guide to the business. If you are thinking of buying or selling Revance Therapeutics stock, you should check out this free report showing analyst profit forecasts.

A Different Perspective

Revance Therapeutics shareholders are down 27% for the year, but the market itself is up 2.5%. However, keep in mind that even the best stocks will sometimes underperform the market over a twelve month period. Unfortunately, last year's performance may indicate unresolved challenges, given that it was worse than the annualised loss of 0.7% over the last half decade. We realise that Baron Rothschild has said investors should "buy when there is blood on the streets", but we caution that investors should first be sure they are buying a high quality business. It's always interesting to track share price performance over the longer term. But to understand Revance Therapeutics better, we need to consider many other factors. Take risks, for example - Revance Therapeutics has 3 warning signs we think you should be aware of.

Revance Therapeutics is not the only stock that insiders are buying. For those who like to find winning investments this free list of growing companies with recent insider purchasing, could be just the ticket.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on US exchanges.

