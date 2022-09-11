Investors bid Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) up US$793m despite increasing losses YoY, taking five-year CAGR to 21%

When you buy shares in a company, it's worth keeping in mind the possibility that it could fail, and you could lose your money. But on the bright side, you can make far more than 100% on a really good stock. Long term Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT) shareholders would be well aware of this, since the stock is up 155% in five years. It's also good to see the share price up 71% over the last quarter.

After a strong gain in the past week, it's worth seeing if longer term returns have been driven by improving fundamentals.

Because Sarepta Therapeutics made a loss in the last twelve months, we think the market is probably more focussed on revenue and revenue growth, at least for now. Shareholders of unprofitable companies usually expect strong revenue growth. That's because it's hard to be confident a company will be sustainable if revenue growth is negligible, and it never makes a profit.

In the last 5 years Sarepta Therapeutics saw its revenue grow at 33% per year. Even measured against other revenue-focussed companies, that's a good result. So it's not entirely surprising that the share price reflected this performance by increasing at a rate of 21% per year, in that time. So it seems likely that buyers have paid attention to the strong revenue growth. Sarepta Therapeutics seems like a high growth stock - so growth investors might want to add it to their watchlist.

The company's revenue and earnings (over time) are depicted in the image below (click to see the exact numbers).

It's good to see that there was some significant insider buying in the last three months. That's a positive. On the other hand, we think the revenue and earnings trends are much more meaningful measures of the business. If you are thinking of buying or selling Sarepta Therapeutics stock, you should check out this free report showing analyst profit forecasts.

A Different Perspective

It's nice to see that Sarepta Therapeutics shareholders have received a total shareholder return of 47% over the last year. That's better than the annualised return of 21% over half a decade, implying that the company is doing better recently. In the best case scenario, this may hint at some real business momentum, implying that now could be a great time to delve deeper. I find it very interesting to look at share price over the long term as a proxy for business performance. But to truly gain insight, we need to consider other information, too. For instance, we've identified 1 warning sign for Sarepta Therapeutics that you should be aware of.

