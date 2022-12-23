Investors bid Weatherford International (NASDAQ:WFRD) up US$241m despite increasing losses YoY, taking three-year CAGR to 24%

One simple way to benefit from the stock market is to buy an index fund. But if you pick the right individual stocks, you could make more than that. For example, the Weatherford International plc (NASDAQ:WFRD) share price is up 88% in the last three years, clearly besting the market return of around 15% (not including dividends).

On the back of a solid 7-day performance, let's check what role the company's fundamentals have played in driving long term shareholder returns.

See our latest analysis for Weatherford International

Because Weatherford International made a loss in the last twelve months, we think the market is probably more focussed on revenue and revenue growth, at least for now. Generally speaking, companies without profits are expected to grow revenue every year, and at a good clip. As you can imagine, fast revenue growth, when maintained, often leads to fast profit growth.

Weatherford International actually saw its revenue drop by 13% per year over three years. The revenue growth might be lacking but the share price has gained 24% each year in that time. Unless the company is going to make profits soon, we would be pretty cautious about it.

The image below shows how earnings and revenue have tracked over time (if you click on the image you can see greater detail).

If you are thinking of buying or selling Weatherford International stock, you should check out this FREE detailed report on its balance sheet.

A Different Perspective

We're pleased to report that Weatherford International rewarded shareholders with a total shareholder return of 76% over the last year. That gain actually surpasses the 24% TSR it generated (per year) over three years. The improving returns to shareholders suggests the stock is becoming more popular with time. You could get a better understanding of Weatherford International's growth by checking out this more detailed historical graph of earnings, revenue and cash flow.

But note: Weatherford International may not be the best stock to buy. So take a peek at this free list of interesting companies with past earnings growth (and further growth forecast).

Story continues

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on US exchanges.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

Join A Paid User Research Session

You’ll receive a US$30 Amazon Gift card for 1 hour of your time while helping us build better investing tools for the individual investors like yourself. Sign up here