Investors in Biffa (LON:BIFF) have made a respectable return of 85% over the past year

If you want to compound wealth in the stock market, you can do so by buying an index fund. But if you pick the right individual stocks, you could make more than that. For example, the Biffa plc (LON:BIFF) share price is up 85% in the last 1 year, clearly besting the market return of around 20% (not including dividends). If it can keep that out-performance up over the long term, investors will do very well! Also impressive, the stock is up 52% over three years, making long term shareholders happy, too.

Now it's worth having a look at the company's fundamentals too, because that will help us determine if the long term shareholder return has matched the performance of the underlying business.

Biffa isn't currently profitable, so most analysts would look to revenue growth to get an idea of how fast the underlying business is growing. Generally speaking, companies without profits are expected to grow revenue every year, and at a good clip. As you can imagine, fast revenue growth, when maintained, often leads to fast profit growth.

Biffa actually shrunk its revenue over the last year, with a reduction of 10%. The stock is up 85% in that time, a fine performance given the revenue drop. We can correlate the share price rise with revenue or profit growth, but it seems the market had previously expected weaker results, and sentiment around the stock is improving.

The company's revenue and earnings (over time) are depicted in the image below (click to see the exact numbers).

You can see how its balance sheet has strengthened (or weakened) over time in this free interactive graphic.

A Different Perspective

It's nice to see that Biffa shareholders have gained 85% (in total) over the last year. That gain actually surpasses the 17% TSR it generated (per year) over three years. Given the track record of solid returns over varying time frames, it might be worth putting Biffa on your watchlist. While it is well worth considering the different impacts that market conditions can have on the share price, there are other factors that are even more important. Consider risks, for instance. Every company has them, and we've spotted 2 warning signs for Biffa you should know about.

