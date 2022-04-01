Investors in BigCommerce Holdings (NASDAQ:BIGC) have unfortunately lost 63% over the last year

Taking the occasional loss comes part and parcel with investing on the stock market. And there's no doubt that BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC) stock has had a really bad year. The share price has slid 63% in that time. We wouldn't rush to judgement on BigCommerce Holdings because we don't have a long term history to look at. Furthermore, it's down 38% in about a quarter. That's not much fun for holders.

Now let's have a look at the company's fundamentals, and see if the long term shareholder return has matched the performance of the underlying business.

Because BigCommerce Holdings made a loss in the last twelve months, we think the market is probably more focussed on revenue and revenue growth, at least for now. When a company doesn't make profits, we'd generally expect to see good revenue growth. As you can imagine, fast revenue growth, when maintained, often leads to fast profit growth.

BigCommerce Holdings grew its revenue by 44% over the last year. We think that is pretty nice growth. Unfortunately it seems investors wanted more, because the share price is down 63% in that time. It is of course possible that the business will still deliver strong growth, it will just take longer than expected to do it. To our minds it isn't enough to just look at revenue, anyway. Always consider when profits will flow.

The company's revenue and earnings (over time) are depicted in the image below (click to see the exact numbers).

We like that insiders have been buying shares in the last twelve months. Having said that, most people consider earnings and revenue growth trends to be a more meaningful guide to the business.

A Different Perspective

Given that the market gained 5.9% in the last year, BigCommerce Holdings shareholders might be miffed that they lost 63%. While the aim is to do better than that, it's worth recalling that even great long-term investments sometimes underperform for a year or more. The share price decline has continued throughout the most recent three months, down 38%, suggesting an absence of enthusiasm from investors. Given the relatively short history of this stock, we'd remain pretty wary until we see some strong business performance. I find it very interesting to look at share price over the long term as a proxy for business performance. But to truly gain insight, we need to consider other information, too. Consider risks, for instance. Every company has them, and we've spotted 2 warning signs for BigCommerce Holdings you should know about.

