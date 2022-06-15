Investors in Biodesix (NASDAQ:BDSX) have unfortunately lost 90% over the last year

Even the best investor on earth makes unsuccessful investments. But serious investors should think long and hard about avoiding extreme losses. So spare a thought for the long term shareholders of Biodesix, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSX); the share price is down a whopping 90% in the last twelve months. While some investors are willing to stomach this sort of loss, they are usually professionals who spread their bets thinly. Biodesix may have better days ahead, of course; we've only looked at a one year period. The falls have accelerated recently, with the share price down 29% in the last three months. But this could be related to the weak market, which is down 15% in the same period. While a drop like that is definitely a body blow, money isn't as important as health and happiness.

It's worthwhile assessing if the company's economics have been moving in lockstep with these underwhelming shareholder returns, or if there is some disparity between the two. So let's do just that.

Given that Biodesix didn't make a profit in the last twelve months, we'll focus on revenue growth to form a quick view of its business development. When a company doesn't make profits, we'd generally expect to see good revenue growth. That's because it's hard to be confident a company will be sustainable if revenue growth is negligible, and it never makes a profit.

Biodesix's revenue didn't grow at all in the last year. In fact, it fell 54%. That looks like a train-wreck result to investors far and wide. If you need more proof of that, check the share price. (Hint: it tanked 90%). This kind of performance makes us wary, and usually gives us reason to forget about a stock. While some losers redeem themselves, most remain losers and we prefer winners anyway.

The image below shows how earnings and revenue have tracked over time (if you click on the image you can see greater detail).

It's probably worth noting we've seen significant insider buying in the last quarter, which we consider a positive. On the other hand, we think the revenue and earnings trends are much more meaningful measures of the business. You can see what analysts are predicting for Biodesix in this interactive graph of future profit estimates.

A Different Perspective

We doubt Biodesix shareholders are happy with the loss of 90% over twelve months. That falls short of the market, which lost 20%. There's no doubt that's a disappointment, but the stock may well have fared better in a stronger market. The share price decline has continued throughout the most recent three months, down 29%, suggesting an absence of enthusiasm from investors. Basically, most investors should be wary of buying into a poor-performing stock, unless the business itself has clearly improved. I find it very interesting to look at share price over the long term as a proxy for business performance. But to truly gain insight, we need to consider other information, too. Consider risks, for instance. Every company has them, and we've spotted 4 warning signs for Biodesix you should know about.

