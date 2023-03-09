Investors in BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) have made a enviable return of 356% over the past three years

While BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX) shareholders are probably generally happy, the stock hasn't had particularly good run recently, with the share price falling 24% in the last quarter. But that doesn't change the fact that the returns over the last three years have been spectacular. Indeed, the share price is up a whopping 351% in that time. So the recent fall doesn't do much to dampen our respect for the business. The thing to consider is whether there is still too much elation around the company's prospects.

So let's assess the underlying fundamentals over the last 3 years and see if they've moved in lock-step with shareholder returns.

To quote Buffett, 'Ships will sail around the world but the Flat Earth Society will flourish. There will continue to be wide discrepancies between price and value in the marketplace...' One imperfect but simple way to consider how the market perception of a company has shifted is to compare the change in the earnings per share (EPS) with the share price movement.

During three years of share price growth, BioNTech moved from a loss to profitability. That kind of transition can be an inflection point that justifies a strong share price gain, just as we have seen here.

The graphic below depicts how EPS has changed over time (unveil the exact values by clicking on the image).

It is of course excellent to see how BioNTech has grown profits over the years, but the future is more important for shareholders. Take a more thorough look at BioNTech's financial health with this free report on its balance sheet.

What About The Total Shareholder Return (TSR)?

Investors should note that there's a difference between BioNTech's total shareholder return (TSR) and its share price change, which we've covered above. Arguably the TSR is a more complete return calculation because it accounts for the value of dividends (as if they were reinvested), along with the hypothetical value of any discounted capital that have been offered to shareholders. We note that BioNTech's TSR, at 356% is higher than its share price return of 351%. When you consider it hasn't been paying a dividend, this data suggests shareholders have benefitted from a spin-off, or had the opportunity to acquire attractively priced shares in a discounted capital raising.

A Different Perspective

While it's never nice to take a loss, BioNTech shareholders can take comfort that their trailing twelve month loss of 5.2% wasn't as bad as the market loss of around -6.2%. Longer term investors wouldn't be so upset, since they would have made 66%, each year, over three years. It's possible that the recent share price decline has more to do with the negative broader market returns than any company specific development. It's always interesting to track share price performance over the longer term. But to understand BioNTech better, we need to consider many other factors. Case in point: We've spotted 1 warning sign for BioNTech you should be aware of.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on US exchanges.

