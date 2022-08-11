Investors in BlackSky Technology (NYSE:BKSY) have unfortunately lost 72% over the last year

Simply Wall St
·3 min read

BlackSky Technology Inc. (NYSE:BKSY) shareholders will doubtless be very grateful to see the share price up 139% in the last quarter. But that hardly compensates for the shocking decline over the last twelve months. Specifically, the stock price nose-dived 72% in that time. It's not uncommon to see a bounce after a drop like that. The real question is whether the company can turn around its fortunes.

So let's have a look and see if the longer term performance of the company has been in line with the underlying business' progress.

Check out our latest analysis for BlackSky Technology

BlackSky Technology isn't currently profitable, so most analysts would look to revenue growth to get an idea of how fast the underlying business is growing. Generally speaking, companies without profits are expected to grow revenue every year, and at a good clip. Some companies are willing to postpone profitability to grow revenue faster, but in that case one does expect good top-line growth.

In the last twelve months, BlackSky Technology increased its revenue by 67%. That's a strong result which is better than most other loss making companies. So on the face of it we're really surprised to see the share price down 72% over twelve months. Something weird is definitely impacting the stock price; we'd venture the company has destroyed value somehow. What is clear is that the market is not judging the company on its revenue growth right now. Of course, markets do over-react so share price drop may be too harsh.

The company's revenue and earnings (over time) are depicted in the image below (click to see the exact numbers).

earnings-and-revenue-growth
earnings-and-revenue-growth

Balance sheet strength is crucial. It might be well worthwhile taking a look at our free report on how its financial position has changed over time.

A Different Perspective

BlackSky Technology shareholders are down 72% for the year, even worse than the market loss of 10%. There's no doubt that's a disappointment, but the stock may well have fared better in a stronger market. Putting aside the last twelve months, it's good to see the share price has rebounded by 139%, in the last ninety days. Let's just hope this isn't the widely-feared 'dead cat bounce' (which would indicate further declines to come). It's always interesting to track share price performance over the longer term. But to understand BlackSky Technology better, we need to consider many other factors. Consider for instance, the ever-present spectre of investment risk. We've identified 2 warning signs with BlackSky Technology (at least 1 which is significant) , and understanding them should be part of your investment process.

We will like BlackSky Technology better if we see some big insider buys. While we wait, check out this free list of growing companies with considerable, recent, insider buying.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on US exchanges.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

Join A Paid User Research Session
You’ll receive a US$30 Amazon Gift card for 1 hour of your time while helping us build better investing tools for the individual investors like yourself. Sign up here

Recommended Stories

  • 3 Reasons to Buy the Dip on Palantir

    The mercurial stock is down after earnings, but there is still plenty of reason for optimism for long-term investors.

  • ‘Load Up,’ Says Jim Cramer About These 2 ‘Strong Buy’ Stocks

    The last few years saw the markets go crazy. Between the COVID lockdowns and market crash, the rebound recovery, last year’s sustained bull run, and this year’s devastating first half that saw the bull turn into a bear. But in all of that, there have been stocks that have outperformed the market. These winning stocks have attracted attention from Jim Cramer, the well-known host of CNBC’s ‘Mad Money’ program. Among other things, Cramer has been following stocks which won big during the COVID cris

  • 2 Stock-Split Stocks That Have Never Been Cheaper and 1 Value Trap to Avoid Like the Plague

    Among the dozens of stocks to enact splits this year are two industry leaders that scream value and one cash-rich company that's clobbering its shareholders.

  • Down More Than 40%: These 2 ‘Strong Buy’ Stocks Are Flirting With a Bottom

    While every market advisor will tell you never to try to ‘time’ the market, timing is still important for success. Investors need to buy into low prices, and to do that, they need to know when prices are low. This doesn’t necessarily mean low in absolute dollar terms, but low relative to a stock’s recent past performance. In recognizing that lower price range, investors can turn to Wall Street’s pros for help. The analysts have been busy lately, picking out stocks that are in their lower price r

  • Four REITS That Pay Monthly Dividends

    One of the big advantages of owning certain real estate investment trusts (REITs) over common stock is this: Some pay dividends monthly. Stocks pay dividends quarterly, which is nice, but monthly sounds better to more than a few investors. With that in mind, here are five REITs paying the monthly dividends. 1. Agree Realty Corp. (NYSE: ADC) pays a 3.61% annualized dividend and trades on the New York Stock Exchange with an average daily volume of 815,000 shares. The monthly dividend payment is $0

  • Jim Cramer Recommends Buying These 10 Stocks as Commodity Prices Decline

    In this article, we discuss the 10 stocks that Jim Cramer recommends buying as commodity prices decline. If you want to read about some more stocks that Jim Cramer recommends buying, go directly to Jim Cramer Recommends Buying These 5 Stocks as Commodity Prices Decline. The prices of commodities like oil, grains, metals, and paper […]

  • 3 Supercharged Growth Stocks Down 88% to 93% That Billionaires Can't Stop Buying

    Not even a bear market decline can faze billionaire money managers who are intent on owning innovative companies and future industry leaders.

  • Looking for Dividend Aristocrat Bargains? Here Are 2 Names That Analysts Like the Most

    Investors like getting a return on investment, of course, it’s why they are in the market to begin with. And when a company makes a commitment to return capital and profits to the shareholders, that’s a win – one that will both attract and reward investors. The key for investors is to find the best possible capital return, and dividend stocks make a logical place to start looking. With this in mind, we’ve used the TipRanks database to pull up the details on two true dividend aristocrats – real c

  • Musk Sells Another $6.9 Billion of Tesla Ahead of Twitter Trial

    (Bloomberg) -- Elon Musk offloaded $6.9 billion worth of stock in Tesla Inc. to accumulate cash ahead of a trial that could force the billionaire to follow through on an agreement to acquire Twitter Inc.Most Read from BloombergMusk Sells Another $6.9 Billion of Tesla Ahead of Twitter TrialUS Inflation Runs Cooler Than Forecast, Easing Pressure on FedDozens in China Infected With New ‘Langya’ Virus Carried by ShrewsRussia Is Scouring the Globe for Weapons to Use Against UkraineUK Plans for Blacko

  • Demand for chips is collapsing just as Joe Biden signs bill to jump-start more U.S. chipmaking

    Chip CEOs warn that the time of record sales and profits for chipmaking companies is over as consumer demand slows.

  • 5 of the Safest Warren Buffett Stocks You Can Confidently Buy Right Now

    Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A)(NYSE: BRK.B) CEO Warren Buffett has, arguably, cemented himself among the investing greats. In the 57 years he's held the reins at Berkshire, he's led his company's Class A shares (BRK.A) to an aggregate return of a scorching 3,641,613%, through Dec. 31, 2021. The Oracle of Omaha's company has outperformed the broad-based S&P 500 by so much that it's share price could fall 99% tomorrow and it would still be handily outpacing the S&P 500 since 1965.

  • Social Security Benefits Are Projected to Increase. Here’s How Much.

    The Senior Citizens League projects the annual cost-of-living adjustment for 2023 to come in at 9.6%, down slightly from the prior month's estimate as inflation cooled a bit.

  • NIO: Mounting Headwinds Batter Investor Confidence

    Persistent supply issues have deflated expectations for the Chinese automaker

  • History shows the bear market is almost over as length of most declines are typically 21% of the prior bull run, Fundstrat says

    A "buy the dip" regime is back in the stock market, and it's likely to generate strong returns for investors going forward, according to Fundstrat.

  • Micron’s Warning Adds to Evidence of Collapsing Chip Demand

    (Bloomberg) -- Micron Technology Inc., the leading US maker of memory semiconductors, became the latest chipmaker to declare that demand is falling off rapidly. It warned investors that revenue won’t meet projections, sending industry stocks tumbling.Most Read from BloombergMusk Sells $6.9 Billion of Tesla to Avoid Twitter Fire SaleUK Plans for Blackouts in January in Emergency Energy PlanTrump Under Intense Legal Scrutiny After FBI Searches Mar-a-LagoRussia Is Scouring the Globe for Weapons to

  • Rivian: ‘Zombie’ company or charging down a path to EV success?

    Investment research firm New Constructs has added Rivian to its list of “zombie” companies, citing cash as a potential problem for the car maker

  • Amazon, Alphabet, and Microsoft Are Great Buys -- But So Is This Growth Stock

    The three companies are among the largest providers of cloud services in the world, and their second-quarter results suggest businesses are still investing heavily in digital technologies. DigitalOcean (NYSE: DOCN) serves small to mid-sized businesses, and its second-quarter results (reported on Aug. 8) revealed a growing customer base that is also spending an increasing amount of money. Cloud services continue to expand in value and in scope.

  • Don’t be fooled by a drop in U.S. headline inflation. Markets will be attuned to another figure on Wednesday.

    The core CPI reading, or measure which strips out volatile food and energy costs, could have the propensity to jolt markets after Wednesday's release.

  • Worried About a Recession? Buy These 3 Stocks and Hold Forever

    The S&P 500, Nasdaq Composite, and Dow Jones Industrial Average are down 13%, 20%, and 10% year to date, respectively. My first choice is Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT). When some people think of Microsoft, they imagine the software start-up that became prominent under Bill Gates in the 1980s and '90s.

  • As Covid Vaccine Boom Ends, Pfizer and Moderna Pursue Opposite Strategies

    Pfizer is pursuing M&A with its profits from selling Covid-19 vaccines. Rival Moderna is developing its own pipeline of drugs.