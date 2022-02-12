Investors in Bombardier (TSE:BBD.B) have made a strong return of 176% over the past year

Bombardier Inc. (TSE:BBD.B) shareholders might be concerned after seeing the share price drop 11% in the last quarter. But that doesn't change the fact that the returns over the last year have been very strong. Indeed, the share price is up an impressive 176% in that time. So it is important to view the recent reduction in price through that lense. Only time will tell if there is still too much optimism currently reflected in the share price.

Now it's worth having a look at the company's fundamentals too, because that will help us determine if the long term shareholder return has matched the performance of the underlying business.

Given that Bombardier didn't make a profit in the last twelve months, we'll focus on revenue growth to form a quick view of its business development. Generally speaking, companies without profits are expected to grow revenue every year, and at a good clip. Some companies are willing to postpone profitability to grow revenue faster, but in that case one does expect good top-line growth.

In the last year Bombardier saw its revenue shrink by 6.2%. We're a little surprised to see the share price pop 176% in the last year. It just goes to show the market doesn't always pay attention to the reported numbers. Of course, it could be that the market expected this revenue drop.

The image below shows how earnings and revenue have tracked over time (if you click on the image you can see greater detail).

It's good to see that there was some significant insider buying in the last three months. That's a positive. That said, we think earnings and revenue growth trends are even more important factors to consider. So it makes a lot of sense to check out what analysts think Bombardier will earn in the future (free profit forecasts).

A Different Perspective

It's nice to see that Bombardier shareholders have received a total shareholder return of 176% over the last year. Notably the five-year annualised TSR loss of 6% per year compares very unfavourably with the recent share price performance. The long term loss makes us cautious, but the short term TSR gain certainly hints at a brighter future. It's always interesting to track share price performance over the longer term. But to understand Bombardier better, we need to consider many other factors. For instance, we've identified 1 warning sign for Bombardier that you should be aware of.

