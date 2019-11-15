Investors Who Bought a2 Milk (NZSE:ATM) Shares Five Years Ago Are Now Up 2000%

While The a2 Milk Company Limited (NZSE:ATM) shareholders are probably generally happy, the stock hasn't had particularly good run recently, with the share price falling 20% in the last quarter. But that does not change the realty that the stock's performance has been terrific, over five years. In that time, the share price has soared some 2000% higher! So it might be that some shareholders are taking profits after good performance. Only time will tell if there is still too much optimism currently reflected in the share price.

We love happy stories like this one. The company should be really proud of that performance!

To paraphrase Benjamin Graham: Over the short term the market is a voting machine, but over the long term it's a weighing machine. One flawed but reasonable way to assess how sentiment around a company has changed is to compare the earnings per share (EPS) with the share price.

During five years of share price growth, a2 Milk achieved compound earnings per share (EPS) growth of 665% per year. The EPS growth is more impressive than the yearly share price gain of 84% over the same period. Therefore, it seems the market has become relatively pessimistic about the company.

You can see how EPS has changed over time in the image below (click on the chart to see the exact values).

A Different Perspective

It's nice to see that a2 Milk shareholders have received a total shareholder return of 24% over the last year. However, the TSR over five years, coming in at 84% per year, is even more impressive. The pessimistic view would be that be that the stock has its best days behind it, but on the other hand the price might simply be moderating while the business itself continues to execute. Before spending more time on a2 Milk it might be wise to click here to see if insiders have been buying or selling shares.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on NZ exchanges.

